Forest City FFA Chapter receives $750 Landus grant that will aid planting

In early December, FFA Advisor Ryan Faught was notified that the Forest City FFA Chapter received a grant of $750 from Landus.

Landus supports projects to enhance rural youth leadership development and farm and agricultural safety. With the funding, the program will purchase a workbench in the classroom greenhouse as there is not currently a place to complete seeding and transplanting.

The FFA chapter will also redo the flower bed in front of the Forest City High School and Middle School. Students would like to replace the bed with new soil and mulch and they will add FC red and white flowers.

