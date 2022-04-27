Forest City farmer Swanson, his team have 'Battle Sietz' set on helping others

The back of Matt Swanson’s helmet depicts Jesus as the Lion of Israel’s Tribe of Judah along with his favorite Bible verse on “Faith over Fear, Psalm 118:6.”

His newly formed team, Battle Sietz Drag Racing, is comprised of Christians working hard to uplift people who have sacrificed for others and organizations that provide for persons in need. Matt and his wife, Diane Swanson, of Forest City started this unique means of supporting military veteran, Christian, and other community help organizations in Iowa. They are not limiting its reach to just Iowa either after the lifelong racing enthusiast acquired a car of his dreams last September.

“It takes a team,” said Matt. “It takes a lot of hours working and planning to meet our goal of giving back. I feel like the Lord is going to use us to race for Christian and veterans organizations like the VFWs, Families of the Fallen, Vets with a Mission, and more that we want to support. Our goal and purpose is racing to give back.”

Matt is an entirely self-taught driver. Diane is the lead artist, publicist, and promoter for his racing scheduling and events. He emphasized that her work is key to their mission of helping others. She is a retired U.S. military veteran, having served more than 20 years and being deployed in Operation Iraqi Freedom with the 1133rd National Guard Transportation Company of Mason City.

“She does our designing and marketing and provides 100 percent support,” Matt said. “She’s my loudest and biggest cheerleader even though she’s the quietest individual you could ever meet.”

Diane said they want to support veteran organizations, and Christian groups as a “way to give back to those who have helped others in need and as a way to continue to help many, many more.”

The morning of April 24 was a season debut for Battle Sietz Drag Racing. Matt’s “long-rail” dragster was on display at the Leland VFW Hall where people gathered there for a breakfast to support the VFW and catch a glimpse of his dragster. Souvenir T-shirts, sweatshirts, caps, and lots of other Battle Sietz memorabilia were sold.

“We can give to more people if we raise more money,” VFW Post 6161 Commander John Monson. “Together, we can give even more money to the veterans. That’s what we do here. Matt’s wife Diane is a lifelong member of the post. We thought it was a great idea.”

Swanson said everything is close to being ready for the April 29 opening night of drag racing at the Humboldt County Drag way in Humboldt. Swanson intends to participate in as many events as possible in the Top ET class at the Humboldt track this season after some trial runs with his new race car late last season.

“Brandon Cink and I have done 95 percent of the work on the dragster this winter to prepare for the season” Matt said. “I got a good feel for the car this year and the guy I bought it from had taken good care of everything. These high horse powered cars take a lot of abuse. If you make it through a season you’re lucky. We spent a lot of time this winter inspecting everything from top to bottom and had it pretty much torn all the way down.”

Matt credits Cink of Forest City, who drag races also for helping with mechanical work on his dragster. Seemingly destiny, Matt and Brandon met in church last July and began discussing their interests in working together. Both said they anticipate it being a “long-term relationship.”

Matt himself has a lot of mechanical experience in his farming background. He continues to farm with his father Dana who was a John Deere mechanic, in addition to working a full-time job as well.

Matt and Diane bought Dana’s original 1967 Chevelle and raced it in the street class at Humboldt about 10 years ago and won. It was a car his dad raced there about 30 years prior, also winning.

“This is a way different deal now,” Matt said. “I’m going from about 80-90 miles per hour in a street car up to about 140 miles per hour in a dragster in the 1/8th mile. I’m pretty much self-taught and I’m still learning. I’ve watched this stuff since I was a kid, and love it.”

Diane designed Battle Sietz’ “Mortar” decal on the car and “The target logo on the apparel” depicting keeping your Sietz set on the cross and the hardships and sacrifices of so many military veterans and first responders.

“When we knew what our mission was going to be, it came to me what to name it,” said Diane. “It has special meaning to me, being deployed and having been with someone who paid the ultimate sacrifice (Joshua Knowles).

“I only raced one time back in 2011,” Matt said. “Ten years later, I went to watch Brandon at the Humboldt County Drag way. I instantly came home and got on the Internet to see what’s out there. I’ve always loved dragsters since I was a kid.”

Matt found a well-cared-for “turnkey” dragster that a “good guy” was selling in Minot, North Dakota. It was custom built in 2003 and has a cage that fits him perfectly, “almost like it was meant to be,” he said. After some back and forth on whether to purchase it, learning that another potential buyer wanted to buy it for the “chassis-only” sealed the deal for him.

“I knew it wasn’t done,” Matt said. “The guy wanted to sell it turnkey.”

The Swansons have two young children, 10-year-old son Zade and 8-year-old daughter Kazra. Matt said they are crucial for him racing safely and effectively.

“Zade will be racing a four-wheeler this year,” Matt said. “Kazra is vital in the pits handing me things like helmet and gloves and getting me strapped in, because once I’m in there I can’t do anything. I need people to hand me my stuff.”

Matt’s current plans are to race at the track in Humboldt this year, which features American Hot Rod Association competition. He said National Hot Rod Association competition could be a goal for next season, depending on how his newfound hobby in Humboldt unfolds.

