Dementia is a devastating condition that can wreak havoc on a person’s physical, mental, emotional, social and financial well-being.

However, mounting evidence shows that making simple lifestyle changes can reduce the risk of developing dementia by up to 70 percent, according to Forest City Family YMCA Healthy Living Coordinator Betsy Marmaras. She also said it is estimated that 30% of all community dementia is preventable

Unlocking Brain Fitness: Keys to Dementia (KEYS) is a 10-week, evidence-based course developed by doctors with research from the Centers of Disease Control, World Health Organization, and the Lancet Commission. It is being provided at the Forest City Family YMCA. The goal of KEYS is to reduce the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias by providing participants with the information, resources and support needed to adopt positive lifestyle behaviors.

“While there is no cure for dementia, we have a growing body of evidence pointing to the fact that many dementias can be delayed or even prevented,” Marmaras said. “Over the course of 10 weeks, our community-based program will guide participants through a series of programs that help them identify risk factors, manage chronic diseases and make lifestyle changes that can preserve their memory and cognitive skills.”

KEYS was developed by Dr. Patricia Quinlisk, Iowa Epidemiologist Emeritus, in tandem with a medically based program offered by Dr. Yogesh Shah, geriatrician and Chief Medical Officer at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines. The program draws on medical research conducted by the National Institutes of Health and the World Health Organization, as well as other scientific evidence-based research.

Each week, the class will focus on one of the behavior risk factors associated with dementia:

Diet and nutrition

Exercise

Sleep

Medication

Chronic disease management

Cognitive function

Socialization

Water intake

Hearing

Handling stress

Participants will hear from subject matter experts, set goals for behavior change, and take advantage of one-on-one sessions with dietitians, pharmacists, fitness professionals and wellness coaches. Access to an exercise program is included in the program, and participants who complete the program receive ongoing coaching and support.

KEYS is designed for people age 50-plus, who do not have a diagnosis of dementia or significant cognitive decline. Participants should be motivated and have the ability to set goals, make behavior changes, and participate fully in class activities. The program is open to anyone in the community who does not have a cognitive impairment diagnosis. For more information, people may visit unlockingbrainfitness.org.

KEYS is being offered beginning on March 6 and ending on May 8. Sessions will be held at the Forest City Family YMCA. Cost of the program is $75 per participant. Individual scholarships for this course are available, so people should please inquire with the YMCA. Anyone registering as a twosome will pay a total of only $95. Friends are encouraged to register together.

For more information or to register for the program, visit the Forest City Family YMCA on Facebook or call 641-585-5220.