Forest City Family YMCA announces program to help all kids be safe in water

As part of its commitment to reduce drowning rates and keep kids safe in and around the water, the Forest City YMCA will provide income-based scholarships for swim instruction and water safety to children in Forest City and surrounding communities.

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the second-leading cause of death for children ages one to 14 years old. In ethnically diverse communities, the youth drowning rate is two to three times higher than the national average, according to a USA Swimming study. Additionally 64 percent of African-American children, 45 percent of Latino children, and 40 percent of Caucasian children have no or low swimming ability.

“Educating children how to be safe around water is just as important as teaching them to look both ways before they cross the street”, said Ree Pederson-Moore, certified Red Cross swim instructor and aquatics coordinator at the Forest City YMCA. “The Y teaches children of all ages and backgrounds that water should be fun, not feared, and this practice not only saves lives, it builds confidence.”

The Y has been a leader in providing swim lessons and water safety for more than 34 years. The Forest City YMCA continues to help youths and adults experience the joy and benefits of swimming, so they can be healthy, confident and secure in the water.

To learn how to qualify for free swim lessons, please contact the Forest City Family YMCA at (641) 585-5220 or email info@forestcityymca.org.

