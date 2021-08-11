 Skip to main content
Forest City family has 300th baby of year at Iowa Specialty Hospital
The parents of Iowa Specialty Hospital’s 300th baby delivered in 2021 are from Forest City.

Luca Wayne Miller, was born at 6:20 p.m. on July 31, weighing 8 pounds and 2.6 ounces while measuring 21.5 inches long. The parents are Tristan and Alisia Bruns of Forest City. 

Iowa Specialty Hospital's maternity center is located at its Clarion campus. In 2020, Iowa Specialty Hospital delivered 508 babies, which is the most ever delivered at the facility in one year. According to a news release, it is well on its way to surpassing that total this year.

To learn more about the hospital, its maternity center or other available services, visit IowaSpecialtyHospital.com/services/maternity-center.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

