Forest City extends fundraising phase of new library project into 2022

Library director Christa Cosgriff has provided a brief update on Forest City's new public library project.

"Thank you to everyone who has shown your very generous support," Cosgriff said. "Since the project got off the ground in the spring of 2020, $1.1 million has been raised in donations and pledges, with a goal of $2 million. However, due to the increased cost of building materials, it was felt we would be fiscally prudent to realign our efforts and continue to concentrate on fundraising at this time. We would still like for it to be out to bid later in 2022."

Cosgriff said the vision to move from the current facility, into a renovated former grocery store building next door, will more than double the existing library footprint to 9,500 square feet. She noted that there will be twice as much space in the children’s area as well as a larger young adult area that will be three times larger.

Computer access will increase with four additional desktops, WiFi, and charging stations throughout the facility. Three meeting rooms will also be a welcome addition for the community, she added.

"If you haven’t been in the library in a while, we encourage you to stop by, take a look at the limited space in each area and view the renderings of the new building," Cosgriff said. "Our children and young adults’ futures are filled with endless possibilities as they become life-long learners."

Cosgriff thanked those who have already made a donation or pledge to the project. Anyone interested in reading more about the project or making a donation may visit www.forestcityia.com/library. Donations may also be dropped off at the library or city hall.

Cosgriff thanked everyone in advance for making Forest City's new library project happen.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0