The Forest City Esports team finished in second place in the state playoffs last week.
The eleventh-seeded Indians upset third-seed Centerville in the opening round of the state competition. Forest City also upset second seeded Roland-Story in the state semifinals before falling to Newman Catholic in the state championship. The runner-up finish is the highest placing in the program’s history.
The team is coached by Ryan Friederich. It has been part of the Iowa High School E-sports Association and the North America Scholastic E-sports Federation.