The Forest City Esports team is coached by Ryan Friederich. Team members include Izaak Olson, Adrian Thongsavath, Joshua Rakoto, Josh Kawalek, Carter Stricker, Amate Cooper, and Matthew Liviero.

The eleventh-seeded Indians upset third-seed Centerville in the opening round of the state competition. Forest City also upset second seeded Roland-Story in the state semifinals before falling to Newman Catholic in the state championship.

The runner-up finish is the highest placing in the program’s three-year history. It has competed in the Iowa High School E-sports Association and the North America Scholastic E-sports Federation.