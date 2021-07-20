Forest City enters into $256,000 contract with company for electric upgrades

The resolution in support of the application now cites a $250,000, no-interest, 20-year loan from the city in support of the building conversion to apartments. The Forest City Municipal Electric Utility anticipates recouping loan costs over time through increased electrical usage. The loan payments would start upon substantial completion of the project.

Forest City Economic Development Director Beth Bilyeu and developer Kristen Fish-Peterson both said costs for the project have increased significantly. In addition, $107,000 is now needed for a water connections and a sprinkler system.

City Attorney Steve Bakke reported that the Housing Commission is requesting that rules be waived for the water main extension through an additional $54,100 in loan funds to connect water service. In return, additional funds will not be requested for general rehabilitation.

Construction is anticipated from November through June 2022. City Administrator/Clerk Daisy Huffman said the city has available funds available for the water service connection costs.

Bilyeu showed several new renderings for the proposed Irish Hospital Apartments. She said that it appears likely that the back addition may not remain a part of the building after water-related damages, which could reduce the number of apartments from 10 to eight.