Forest City EMS Mark Haugen finds it tough to walk away after 34 years

Six months quickly turned into 34 years of Forest City Emergency Response service for Mark Haugen.
Haugen moved to Forest City from Albert Lea, Minnesota, in 1983 and began working in the electrodeposition paint shop at Winnebago Industries. There he met his wife, Sandy, whom he married the same year. He always wanted to be involved in the community, and Winnebago co-worker Gail Reese convinced him to join the Emergency Medical Services staff.
“I wanted to get involved with the community, so I told her I would drive only for six months,” Haugen said. “The more you learn, the more you want to learn, and before you know it 34 years has gone by.”
On Feb. 28, Haugen’s retirement finally meant more time for his own pursuits and time with family following decades dedicated to helping others.
Of his Forest City Ambulance Service colleagues, Haugen said they are all motivated to help the people. He feels fortunate he was able to assist people in times of need and grateful for the camaraderie, not a small stipend for his service.
"Mark was always the cool, calm, and collected EMT," said longtime colleague Marla Betz. "His knowledge and expertise in the field was phenomenal. We could always count on Mark to use his EMT skills to give excellent patient care. He was never quick to judge and always took the time to really think things through before making decisions."
In addition to his full-time work as a special repair person and senior lead at Winnebago, he probably averaged 60 hours with the ambulance service every two weeks, clocking well over 30 hours some weeks, especially when filling in when staffing was short.
“There was very little time for other hobbies on the side,” Haugen said. “I am going be more involved with my granddaughters' activities. I had to be within five minutes of the garage when on call and had to think about where to park if I went to anything, so I could get out quickly.”
The Haugens have two grown children, Amanda and Adam, who have remained in Forest City. They are raising his three grandchildren, Amanda’s 9-year-old Alexis and newborn Addisyn, who is less than one year, as well as Adam’s 4-year-old Kason.
But Haugen is having a difficult time moving past his still-recent former life with the ambulance crew. Walking through the Forest City Emergency Response Center last week, he stopped by a note written by granddaughter Alexis at the locker of Joe Klukow. When asked about her knowing his former colleague so well, he laughed. She knows them all, and they all know Alexis.
“It’s such a weird transition because I still check for my pager probably 10-12 times a day, and it’s not there,” Haugen said. “I’ve not been on call for two months, but I’m still checking for the pager. You don’t realize how wrapped up you get. It became my life.”
Now, he intends to dig out a camper that’s rarely been used. In addition to the camping will be more visits to see the grandchildren. Kason is starting T-ball and Alexis is also in bowling and in softball.
“Alexis and I have rang the bell for the Salvation Army for five years in Albert Lea, Mason City, and now this year in Forest City,” he said. “It is something to still be involved in the community.”
Changes
Reflecting on the many changes over his EMS years, Haugen said there were only about 14 people serving, two ambulances and an average of 300 calls a year when he began. Now there are around 24 people with three ambulances plus two emergency response vehicles, more than 1,000 calls annually, and a lot more technology.
There were not enough pagers when he started, and he would be on call from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for a week at a time. He said the advent of cell phones made it easier to talk about situations encountered on the scene without worrying about people listening in on scanners.
He cited defibrillators – and CPAPs, which force air into and fluid out of the lungs – as other technological advances that have been lifesavers.
“It was an amazing thing to see that (CPAP) work, and I really could not believe it the first time I saw it,” Haugen said. “You would see a person unable to breath on their own improve right in front of your eyes.”
Having served through both the HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 crises, he said it’s all very scary for first responders.
"If you practice good hygiene and take special precautions, everyone survives well," Haugen said. "It comes down to training that is ingrained into you.”
He noted that the loss of the hospital in Forest City was a very difficult time.
“We were approached by the city and told it had to happen,” said Haugen, who was an ambulance service board member at the time. “We advised them we wanted to become a paramedic service. The city assisted with the first round of getting it in place by paying for four people to go through paramedic class. It was a win-win for us and the community.”
Haugen started as a night driver for the ambulance service and then became a day driver. After about 18 months, he completed a first responder class. He said that decades ago EMTIs (intermediates) could not assist with IVs, advanced airways, and medications.
“Way back in the day, there was no treating on the scene,” he said. “It was basically scoop and run. A lot of things have changed, bringing the ER to the person now. My colleagues, they definitely have it under control although they always could benefit from extra help.”
Haugen’s personal hobbies include reading fiction and historical books, working on cars and attending Center Evangelical Lutheran Church near Lake Mills, which his great grandfather helped found.
He ended a four-year stint on the Winnebago Historical Society Board about 15 years ago. He and Amanda were blood mobile coordinators, and helped bring the Red Cross and LifeServe blood center to town. He also served on the planning committee for the existing Forest City Emergency Response Center, which replaced the old ambulance garage.
