Forest City EMS Mark Haugen finds it tough to walk away after 34 years

Now, he intends to dig out a camper that’s rarely been used. In addition to the camping will be more visits to see the grandchildren. Kason is starting T-ball and Alexis is also in bowling and in softball.

“Alexis and I have rang the bell for the Salvation Army for five years in Albert Lea, Mason City, and now this year in Forest City,” he said. “It is something to still be involved in the community.”

Changes

Reflecting on the many changes over his EMS years, Haugen said there were only about 14 people serving, two ambulances and an average of 300 calls a year when he began. Now there are around 24 people with three ambulances plus two emergency response vehicles, more than 1,000 calls annually, and a lot more technology.

There were not enough pagers when he started, and he would be on call from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for a week at a time. He said the advent of cell phones made it easier to talk about situations encountered on the scene without worrying about people listening in on scanners.

He cited defibrillators – and CPAPs, which force air into and fluid out of the lungs – as other technological advances that have been lifesavers.