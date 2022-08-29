Forest City Education Foundation will host tailgate fundraiser on Sept.16

The Forest City Education Foundation will be host its annual Fall tailgate fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. on Sept.16 at the Forest City High School Cafeteria.

The tailgate dinner will be served prior to the Forest City Indians’ Homecoming football game against the Crestwood Cadets.

“Everyone is invited to join us for a tailgate dinner before the homecoming game to support the students of FCHS and the Education Foundation,” Forest City Education Foundation Executive Director Liz Thompson said. “The proceeds from this event will go to support our DreamCatcher fund, which supports programs such as the John Baylor ACT Prep course, College and Career Academy, Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) Conference sponsorships, and academic night.”

The meal will be a free-will donation (suggested $10 per person) and will include a pulled pork or chicken sandwich, pasta salad, chips, cookie, and beverage. Donations can be made at the door by cash or check made out to the Forest City Education Foundation. Jennings & Hall Financial Group LLC will be matching the first $3,000 donations raised at this event.

Board members will be on hand to answer questions about the Education Foundation and explain how people can help support the students of Forest City.

“It’s always so heartwarming to see the amount of support this community shows to our students each year” Thompson said. “We look forward to seeing community members and visitors alike come together for a fun night of football and fellowship.”

Established in 2008, the Forest City Education Foundation strives to financially support every Forest City student who wishes to attend a trade school, college or university. The Foundation provides educational opportunities to students, like the John Baylor ACT Prep program, and awards scholarships annually to students.