Forest City Education Foundation to host tailgate fundraiser on Sept. 10

The Forest City Education Foundation will host its annual fall tailgate fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 10 in the Forest City High School cafeteria.

According to a news release, the tailgate dinner will be served prior to the Forest City Indians’ Homecoming football game against the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Cowboys.

“Everyone is invited to join us for a tailgate dinner before the homecoming game to support the students of FCHS and the Education Foundation,” Forest City Education Foundation Executive Director Liz Thompson said in the release. “The proceeds from this event will go to support our DreamCatcher fund, which supports activities such as the John Baylor ACT Prep Program, College and Career Academy program, Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) Conference sponsorships, and academic night.”

The meal will be provided for a free will donation (suggested $10 per person) and will include a hamburger or hot dog, pasta salad, chips, cookie, and beverage. Donations can be made at the door with either cash or check made out to the Forest City Education Foundation.

Volunteers will also be available in the circle drive to bring meals to your vehicle for any attendees who would prefer to socially distance.