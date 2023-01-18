Forest City Education Foundation to host Feb. 3 tailgate fundraiser at FCHS

The Forest City Education Foundation will host its annual basketball tailgate fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 3 in the Forest City High School cafeteria. The tailgate dinner will be served prior to the Forest City Indians’ varsity basketball games against the Lake Mills Bulldogs.

“Everyone is invited to join us for a tailgate dinner during the basketball games to support the students of FCHS and the Education Foundation,” Forest City Education Foundation Executive Director Liz Thompson said. “The proceeds from this event will go to support our DreamCatcher fund, which allows us to host our education programs, academic night, and to award scholarships to our graduating seniors.”

The meal will be provided for a free-will donation ($8 per meal is suggested). It will include a hot beef sundae, cookie, and beverage. Donations can be made at the door with either cash or check made out to the Forest City Education Foundation. Jennings & Hall Financial Group LLC will be match the first $3,000 in donations raised at this event.

Board members will be on hand to answer questions about the Education Foundation and explain how people can help support the students of Forest City.

“We had a great turnout for our fall tailgate event earlier this year,” Thompson said. “The support we see for these students at our events is always incredible. We look forward to seeing community members and visitors alike come together again for a fun night of basketball.”

Established in 2008, the Forest City Education Foundation strives to financially support every Forest City student who wishes to attend a trade school, college, or university. The Foundation provides educational opportunities to students, like the John Baylor ACT Prep program, and awards scholarships annually to students.