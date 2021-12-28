Forest City Education Foundation to hold basketball tailgate on Jan.14

Indoor tailgate fun is coming to Forest City High School between 5 and 7 p.m. on Jan. 14. That's when the Forest City Education Foundation will host its annual basketball fundraiser on Jan. 14 in the FCHS cafeteria.

The tailgate dinner will be served prior to the Forest City Indians’ varsity games against the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals.

“Everyone is invited to join us for a tailgate dinner during the basketball games to support the students of FCHS and the Education Foundation,” Forest City Education Foundation executive director Liz Thompson said. “The proceeds from this event will go to support our DreamCatcher fund, which supports programs such as the John Baylor ACT Prep Course, College and Career Academy, Hugh O'Brian Youth Leadership Conference sponsorships, and academic night.”

The meal will be provided for a free will donation (suggested $10/person) and will include a pulled pork or chicken sandwich, potato salad, chips, cookie, and beverage. Thompson said a “to-go” option will be available for anyone who would prefer to socially distance. Donations can be made at the door with either cash or check made out to the Forest City Education Foundation. Jennings & Hall Financial Group LLC will be matching the first $3,000 in donations raised at this event.

Board members will be on hand to answer questions about the Education Foundation and explain how you can help support the students of Forest City.

“We had an excellent turnout for our Fall tailgate event earlier this year,” Thompson said. “The support we saw for these students was incredible. We look forward to seeing community members and visitors alike come together again for a fun night of basketball and fellowship.”

Established in 2008, the Forest City Education Foundation strives to financially support every Forest City student who wishes to attend a trade school, college or university. The Foundation provides educational opportunities to students, like the John Baylor ACT Prep program and awards scholarships annually to students.

