Forest City Education Foundation partnership boosts success of FCHS students

Forest City Community School District administration and Forest City Education Foundation officials recognized the 2021-22 academic achievements of FCHS students on March 31.

Students in grades 9-12 received academic letters for their outstanding achievement during the school year. This is the 13th year that the foundation has hosted the event that began in 2009. Foundation Executive Director Liz Thompson said that student motivation to attend the event has increased each year. Hundreds of parents, siblings, and friends filled the high school gym to help celebrate students’ academic achievements.

“This is our first full-scale academic banquet since 2019,” foundation president Ray Beebe said. “Last year, we really scaled it back (COVID-19). It’s great to be back.”

Beebe advised the youth that making a difference in the lives of others and having positive impacts are hallmarks of success.

“You make the entire community and, certainly, our foundation board proud,” Beebe said. “Go on and live fulfilling and successful lives. That’s really what it’s all about.”

Keynote speaker was Toro Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair Rick Olson, a 1982 FCHS graduate. He communicated to students how his love of learning, and science, was fostered by Forest City teachers such as Ron Kvale and continued to grow through his personal faith in God and family. He said extended conversations with teachers, beyond classroom instruction, fueled his passion for science and science club, physics, quantum mechanics, and astronomy.

“I was also so inspired by stories of Winnebago (Industries),” said Olson, noting his fascination with the manufacturing, engineering, and production processes. “The story of Winnebago is representative of the entrepreneurial spirit that’s in this community.”

Olson implored students to continue to live by good moral compass, high goals with some latitude, love of learning, utilization of community learning resources, and generosity for helping others to make the world a better place.

Student attendees recognized at the event must have met two of the following criteria: Being in the top seven percent of their class academically, having an ITED national percentile rank of 85 or higher in reading comprehension and math total, and science tests, attaining a composite score on the ACT of 27 or higher, having a cumulative grade-point average of 3.6 or higher after a minimum of two trimesters at FCHS, and maintaining school attendance of 97 percent or higher.

This year’s FCHS student honorees, who received academic letters at the banquet, are:

12th grade - Elsa Anderson, Audrey Bennett, Jacob Burkhow, Jessica Callow, Monique Carpenter, Shae Dillavou, Austin Engebretson, Adisyn Erdman, Liberty Feldman, Drew Greenwood, Daniel Hovinga, Joseph Hovinga, Keevan Jones, Brooke Kingland, Tessa Kozitza, Gracie Lackore, Logan Lappe, Natalie Larson, Alexandra Marmaras, McKenzie Miller, Molly Miller, Raina Miller, Tyler Nolton, Rochelle Ocampa, Alexis Olson, Anthony Peck, Abigail Segerstrom, Ethan Sesker, Andrew Snyder, Chiara Thompson, Ian Toft, Jorden Trunkhill, Zachary Welton, Anna Wirtjes, and Shad Wooge.

11th grade - Katelyn Beenken, Madison Branstad, Dominic Bronson, Samantha Buffington, Eimmy Candelaria Vazquez, Chloe Elbon, Kyra Gibbs, Samuel Giret, Alex Isebrand, Ellie Jenkins, Ethan Johnson, Kali Johnson, Gage Juhl, Karly Lambert, Bailey Larson, Cesar Lechuga, Hannah Lunning, Sarah Lunning, Connor McFadden, Ashlynn Miller, Lilian Nelson, Andrew Olson, Levi Olson, Karrissa Osborn, Melissa Osborn, Lucas Plaehn, Benjamin Plessel, Parker Sharp, Trevor Siddell, Avery Smith, Connor Sopko, Carson Strukel, Adrian Thongsavath, Elliana Warren, Jadyn Welch, Josiah Welch, and Jadyn Wooge.

10th grade - Shayla Alamsya, Victoria Alphs, Emma Anderson, Morgan Anderson, Braedon Appel, Jaxon Archer, Charles Brown, Malani Carpenter, Ruby Cibrian-Martinez, Jackson Clouse, Brooklyn Craft, Emily Fordyce, Haley Fox, Taylor Gassman, Parker Gayther, Jack Harms, Sophia Holland, Jalyn Hovenga, Jacob Jackson, Jaden Jerome, Aaron Kelly, Jordan Kelly, Samuel Klaassen, Ryland Lichtsinn, Kaysee Miller, Thomas Miller, Sydney Nyguard, Brooke Olson, Izaak Olson, George Ostwald, Jocelyn Pagcu, Riley Plymesser, Joshua Rakoto, Riley Reed, Kylie Sesker, Gabrielle Sifuentes, Nathaniel Sipress, Carter Skjeie, Eleanor Smith, Devon Snitzer, Bailey Sobek, Carter Stricker, Jenna Walker, and Jacob White.

9th grade - Jayden Barkema, Jacob Beenken, Jason Betts, Lindsay Clouse, Ty Dillavou, Nick Dontje, Ethaen Dyslin, Olivia Eastvold, Brenin Giesen, Brock Good, Carsen Hall, Avery Hoffmeyer, Natalie Holland, Ella Johnson, Lucas Kearney, Peyton Klein, Liberty Langenbau, Noah Larson, Landen Patten, Colette Loges, Aubrey Miller, Rylie Miller, Miah Ochoa, Grace Ostercamp, Hayden Reynolds, Dawson Sharp, Chase Sorenson, Jessa Swearingen, Destiny Tendall, Ian Thompson, Corey Thoreson, Atabey Toro-Jorge, Bethany Warren, Aaliyah Wicke, and Olivia Zeman.

The mission of the Forest City Education Foundation is to provide scholarships and educational opportunities to Forest City students. Working with community donors and other organizations such as the Hanson Foundation, the Forest City Education Foundation also provides scholarship assistance to FCHS graduating seniors every spring. In addition each year, the Foundation sponsors four sophomore students to attend the nationally-recognized HOBY leadership conference.

The Foundation also supports the John Baylor test preparation program. If a student has utilized the program, their ACT test-taking fees are also reimbursed. Since the Foundation has offered this program, student composite test scores have increased which directly translates to scholarship money. The Forest City Superintendent of Schools sits on the Foundation’s Board of Directors and the Foundation’s headquarters is located within the school district’s administration building.

The current Foundation Board of Directors: President Ray Beebe, Vice President Steve Lovik, Treasurer Dave Arndt, Secretary Cindy Carter, Superintendent Darwin Lehmann, Dennis Busta, Heather Duenow, Michelle Giesen, Evan Fritz, Trista Helm, Mike Johnson, Alice Lewellen, Ron Lichtsinn, Weston Lohry, Pat Lovik, Scott Meinders, Duane Polsdofer, Dan Rosacker, and Derek Ziesmer.

Independent of the Forest City Community School District, the Forest City Education Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) organization that seeks to attract private resources to support its mission of providing scholarships and educational opportunities to Forest City students.

