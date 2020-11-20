The Forest City Education Foundation celebrates Giving Tuesday with its annual donor drive, joining millions around the world participating in the global generosity movement on Dec. 1.

According to a release from the organization, this Giving Tuesday, the Forest City Education Foundation will inspire generosity by sharing success stories and hosting a couple livestreams on Facebook from a few of our board members encouraging community members and businesses to donate.

This year, the foundation has a match for the first $2,500 raised, so every donation to that amount has double the giving power, the release stated.

The Forest City Education Foundation provides for Forest City students in a number of ways, including academic scholarships, the John Baylor ACT Test preparation program sponsorship, Hugh O’Brian (HOBY) Leadership Conference scholarships, community events to support students and lifelong learning, and more.

The foundation's goal is to raise $10,000 this year by visiting us online to donate at www.forestcityeducationfoundation.org, or mailing a check to:

Forest City Education Foundation

145 South Clark Street