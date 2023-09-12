Forest City Schools wrapped up homecoming week with a 41-14 football victory over Eagle Grove on Sept. 8 and a homecoming dance on Sept. 9.

Senior king and queen candidates as well as members of the underclass court rode in a Sept. 8 parade through Forest City’s downtown. Jalyn Hovenga and Jack Thompson were crowned as 2023 homecoming queen and king in the FCHS gymnasium afterward. Hovenga is the daughter of Brian and Kristi Hovenga. Thompson is the son of Troy and Heidi Thompson.

“I was a little surprised my classmates voted me unto the court,” said Hovenga, noting that her post high school plans are still undecided. “It’s nice that the whole school was able to vote for who they wanted. I’m grateful that people look up to me and wanted me to be the homecoming queen.”

Hovenga participates in volleyball and track at Forest City High School. She also noted that her sister, Emma, has been an inspiration to her.

“I didn’t have to tryout or anything,” said Thompson of being crowned king. “I just got voted in. It’s cool and fantastic to be the king with Jalyn.”

Thompson participates in high school football, basketball, track, and baseball. He said it was fun vying for king along with friends and sports teammates Jaxon Archer and Tommy Miller Thompson noted that his parents have inspired him. He has not yet finalized his post high school plans, but noted he enjoys shop classes and being in so many sports at FCHS. He is also a well-known fan of eating chicken wings.

Other 2023 homecoming king and queen candidates included:

Emma Anderson, daughter of Chad and Stacy Anderson, and Tommy Miller, son of Shawn and Luke Miller.

Brooke Olson, daughter of Shawn and Kari Olson, and Jaxon Archer, son of Michelle and Jeremy Archer.

Victoria Alphs, daughter of David and Mary Lou Alphs, and Jacob White, son of Dale and Jennifer White.

Rounding out the 2023 homecoming court were freshman attendants Kiara Bina, daughter of Chad and Jeanna Bina, and Cooper Blaser, son of Nicole and Jason Blaser; sophomore attendants Chloe Hennigar, daughter of Cody and Nicole Hennigar, and Deegan Moore, son of Nic Moore; and junior attendants Colette Loges, daughter of Scott and Ann Loges, and Carson Hall, son of Troy and Tricia Hall.

Forest City High School cheerleaders, under the supervision of Cheer Coach Kenna Espeland, painted windows of consenting businesses for homecoming week. The FCHS cheerleaders removed the window painting and cleaned the windows after homecoming.

The homecoming parade was celebrated with members of the community in Downtown Forest City. It started on Clark Street with a staging area in the parking lot in front of Immanuel Lutheran Church and conclude in front of the Civic Auditorium.

Student Council Advisor Hannah Vaughan said that the student council and high school organized all the homecoming activities in a short timeframe this year due to an early homecoming date.

“It was very early,” Vaughan said. “We started communicating with (FCHS Assistant Principal and Activities Director Chad) Moore and (FCHS Principal) Ken Baker, finished all the ideas, and met with the students who planned it all in two weeks. They were very open the changes. This year we utilized Clark Street. The parade and coronation worked well. It was a really strong turnout.”

The fun continued throughout the school day on Friday, Sept. 8, with a school-wide grill out featuring Mr. Moore and Mr. Baker flipping hamburgers and hot dogs. There was also a pep rally in the FCHS gym as well as a dodgeball tournament and tug-of-war that was part of a year-long battle of the classes’ competition. Student dress-up days were held throughout homecoming week. The Forest City Education Foundation’s annual tailgate dinner was also held before the homecoming football game on Friday night.