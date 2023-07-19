The Forest City council continued to discuss a draft 28E agreement that would designate the city as employer of record for Winnebago County EMS at its July 17 meeting.

City Administrator Daisy Huffman explained that the county provided an initial draft to which the Forest City Ambulance Service had made some small verbiage changes.

“We’re the last ones to see it and make our decision,” Huffman said.

The draft agreement, under responsibilities of the city, states: “The city shall continue to support and fund the EMT and/or paramedic costs for Forest City Ambulance Service (FCAS) and remain employer of record. The city shall provide salary documentation for FCAS paramedics and EMTs to the county on a quarterly basis.”

For county responsibilities, it states that the county agrees to provide up to $478,000 annually (county fiscal year) to the city to assist with funding for FCAS in exchange for the use of FCAS’s service. The funds shall be allocated solely towards the payment of EMT and/or paramedic salaries unless otherwise authorized by Winnebago County. The actual amount of funds provided annually shall be determined by the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors after consideration of a proposed budget from FCAS and/or the City of Forest City.

The draft agreement further outlines that FCAS agrees to provide staff and manage the county funded EMTs and paramedics to the best of staffing availability and maintain two response units and supply all auto response to dispatched calls originating within Winnebago County.

City Attorney Steve Bakke noted a potential issue with any agreement calling for “cash-in and cash-out” to pay for paramedics and EMTs related to being the employer of record.

“I have a real concern that we don’t let someone cherry pick what benefits they get or don’t – they get it all,” Bakke said.

Huffman noted that it is intended to be a pass through of the costs associated with those particular employees and not the Forest City Ambulance Service just getting a bunch of money.

Mayor Ron Holland said there are some real overhead costs that could be measured into the equation too.

“I hope they’re aware of all that other stuff the city does for them,” Holland said.

Council member Tweeten, with concurrence from Huffman, said that the county needs to address any shortfalls in funding, not the city. With that, the matter was tabled until the next council meeting.

YMCA funding

Council members also approved an annual funding request of $25,000 for the Forest City Family YMCA after hearing from the Forest City YMCA’s new chief executive officer, Cindy Rosa.

The formal letter of request cites more than 54,000 visits to the YMCA in the last year as well as programs and services for hundreds of area youth. Rosa cited 123 kids currently in YMCA child care and 1,800 YMCA members from all over the area, with the majority from Forest City.

“There are a lot of key partnerships and a lot of activities for a community of this size, which I just love,” Rosa said. “The YMCA is one of those entities.”

Rosa also noted that the Forest City YMCA partners with the Forest City Community School District, which helps prepare children for school.

“I think it’s been beneficial to get the wages up for daycare staff and keep staffing available, which keeps the numbers up,” Council Member Karl Wooldridge said.

No parking near school

The council also approved the first reading of an ordinance, stemming from a safety request of Forest City school officials, which would prohibit parking between 1:30-3:30 on school days on the south side of L Street west of Best Street for 275 feet to the entrance of the high school parking lot.

Tony Mikes said changing traffic in the vicinity of the school to one-way was a “home run,” noting the game was not yet won. It was noted there is still a lot of chaos near the schools at the end of the day with fast drivers and drivers who are not looking where they are going.

“A number of times we’ve heard the concerns, they’re willing to pay for the signs,” Council Member Davis said. “We ought to see if it’s going to improve. It’s not impacting residential parking.”

After discussing concerns raised about students going behind buses when school lets out for the day, council members waived the rules and finally adopted the ordinance. It was noted that the street department can now get the signs up and ready well in advance of the new school year starting.

Possible J Street reconstruction assessments

The council also approved a $67,300 supplemental engineering agreement with Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. for final design of the city’s J Street reconstruction project.

After reviewing preliminary plans, the city decided a lane configuration roughly matching the existing streets and sidewalks will be used going forward to prevent crowding or loss of parking on the heavily used corridor.

However, new and larger water main (from existing four inches to 12 inches in many locations) will be installed along much of J Street. This work will include re-routing of existing services from the old water main to the new water main. Water main work will also include work on 4th Street from Secor to I street and on I Street from South 4th to South Clark Street.

Analysis of existing storm sewer capacity for J Street, where water often runs downhill, will be completed. Right now, the only two storm intakes are at the bottom of the J Street hill in the downtown.

City Attorney Bakke said it has been a long time since the city has had special assessments for a new street, but this project seems to fit the definition.

“I believe you can specially assess this,” said Bakke, noting he is still researching the matter. He said it will involve not just seal coating or repairing the street, but actually taking out the old street and replacing it. He roughly estimated the street could be near 100 years old and noted that whatever action the council takes could set precedent for other streets. There a number of other streets in the city in the vicinity of 50 years old, he added. Decisions will need to be made, at some point, on providing maintenance or doing new construction on other city streets.

While the council members approved the special design portion of the project, which is a standard contract for such services, they decided to revisit any potential special assessment piece and associated costs to a later date.

“This will be the first time any of those property owners will be hearing about this, so I imagine you’ll be hearing some comments from some of them,” City Administrator Huffman said.

In other business, council members approved a resolution setting an Aug. 21 public hearing date on a proposal to enter into a general obligation loan agreement to borrow money in a principal amount not to exceed $400,000 (for the proposed new public library project). Huffman said it would allow for enough time to get the matter on the ballot if a valid petition is received.