Forest City Council voices its support of former Irish Hospital project

“Without tax credits, we would have to re-evaluate any ways to save money on the project,” Fish-Peterson said. “We have a few more options if these don’t work.”

Fish-Peterson said a determination on the extent of mold will determine if a building addition is kept or not, which could result in either 10 apartments or eight.

“It’s going to be good to see it saved,” Mayor Barney Ruiter said.

In other business:

• A public hearing was held regarding the sale of a portion of the city lot at 409 Secor Avenue. Jason and Laurie Matejcek were in attendance and stated they wished to purchase this 30.5 feet of land to add a garage to their adjoining property on Clinton Avenue. City administrator/clerk Daisy Huffman said the sale was for $500 with the buyers responsible for all associated costs. No written or oral objections were received.

After closing the hearing, council members approved and adopted a resolution approving the transfer of real estate.

• The council also approved the third reading and adopted an ordinance to amend chapter 122.18 of the city code of ordinances to add an additional license exemption for mobile food units, including pushcarts, doing business on public or private property with owner permission.