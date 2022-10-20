Forest City council tables appointment for Ward 1 vacancy to next meeting

The Forest City council on Oct 17 held its public hearing on the appointment of a Ward 1 council member, but tabled any discussion on a resolution that would appoint someone to fill the Ward 1 vacancy.

The resolution calls for appointing a person to fill the council vacancy created by the mayoral appointment of former Ward 1 councilman Ron Holland, who replaced the late Mayor Byron Ruiter. No written or verbal comments were received in the hearing.

At their Sept. 19 meeting, council members took action to make appointment of the new council member possible at the Oct. 17 meeting. It was noted that an appointment was being delayed to the next regular council meeting, which is scheduled for Nov. 7. The person to be appointed would be notified in advance of that meeting in order to attend the meeting and be sworn into office with a favorable vote.

The council also approved the final reading and adopted an ordinance repealing its no-parking order on South 7th Street.

The action removed the no parking zone on the east side of 7th Street from 75 feet north of Park Street to 200 feet north of Park Street. A change in the use of property at 835 South 7th Street made the 125-foot no parking zone near a former Mosaic building no longer necessary. The curb there can return to a standard curb rather than drive-over curb and no parking signs will be removed.

The council unanimously adopted an ordinance to repeal and replace the city’s existing flood plain management ordinance. This ordinance was updated by the DNR and FEMA to allow residents to purchase flood insurance if they live in a flood plain.

“This is mostly concerning the people that want to buy flood insurance,” Mayor Holland said.

City Administrator Daisy Huffman confirmed that without the council’s approval “there could be an issue with buying flood insurance for anyone who is in a flood area.” Huffman also cited that there was an Oct. 26 deadline for having the new ordinance in place. The DNR and FEMA update flood plain maps every five years.

“There’s not a lot of wiggle room here,” she informed council members before the vote.

The council also postponed discussion and approval of a fence agreement with 3M and Winnebago Industries, on city property leased to Winnebago Industries. It allows City Attorney Steve Bakke additional time to add language to the agreement and bring it back at the next regular council meeting.

Council members previously approved moving forward with a fence permit request from 3M to move its fence along the waterway behind 3M to higher ground. The fence was purchased by 3M through River City Fencing and 3M will mow and maintain the area around it.

Action on the agreement was tabled after Street and Sanitation Superintendent Andrew Faber raised concerns about 3M being held responsible to pay for necessary reconstruction or upsizing of pipe in the waterway.

In other business, the council:

Approved the hire Brenda Ray at a pay rate of $15.71 per hour as custodian for city hall, the library, parks and recreation, the police department, and city parks.

Heard from police Chief Tom Montgomery that the Forest City Police Department will host its annual Halloween supper from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the police department. The event is for trick-or-treaters and their families.

Approved a Class C liquor license for the Winnebago Hancock Chapter 21 Pheasants Forever, Inc. with an effective date of Nov. 3.

Approved a Class C liquor license for Ay Jalisco Family Restaurant, Inc. with an effective date of Nov. 20.