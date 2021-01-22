Forest City Council sets Feb. 15 hearing on 2021-22 property tax levy

On Jan. 18, the Forest City Council changed its Feb. 16 meeting date to Feb. 15 and then unanimously adopted a resolution setting a 7 p.m. public hearing on its proposed fiscal year 2021-22 city property tax levy on that date.
Former city administrator Barbara Smith said that the tax levy showed an increase, but will go down when debt service is included.
In other business:
• Forest City Municipal Airport Manager Richard Trimble informed the council that work on a four-stall airport hangar is fully complete and that he has no concerns regarding the project completion. He noted that three of the four hangar stalls are already occupied. The council unanimously adopted a resolution formally accepting the project completion.
• The council also approved a first pay estimate of $57,143 to Brian Nettleson Excavating for water and sewer line installation in Nerem Industrial Park. Water/Wastewater Superintendent Kevin Reicks reported that the work passed inspection and the project has been substantially completed.
In addition, council members approved a fifth pay estimate of $6,332.59 to Heartland Asphalt for sewer and water work on the J Street Trail and Pammel Park Dump Station.
It was confirmed that this was due additional fill that was needed after excavating in wet ground as part of the project. A contingency for additional costs was included in the construction contract.
• Personnel/Finance committee chairman Tony Mikes stated that telephone interviews were held with six city administrator/clerk applicants. The vacancy list has now been narrowed to three candidates that will be interviewed in front of the full council at a date and time yet to be announced.
• Electric Department director Duane Kuhn requested and the council unanimously approved an estimate from Wheeler World Inc. in the amount of $16,285 for an exhaust manifold repair at the city light plant.
Kuhn also received approval for city staff or a city official to possibly transport the engine part to be repaired to Ohio to reduce approximately $4,000 in shipping costs. He said the manifold leak was recently causing concerns about an increase in carbon monoxide levels at the plant when the 1968 engine needing this repair was running.
• Forest City Police Chief Tom Montgomery announced that Tyler Harmon has started as a new officer along with his police dog for K-9 patrol and that the police department will also receive a new police car soon.
• During other staff reports, Street and Sanitation superintendent Mike O'Rourke said that the city reached the milestone of now having transitioned "100 percent" to LED street lighting with the last High Pressure Sodium lights having now been replaced with LEDs. He stated that while he realizes many of the LED lights are still quite new, the drop in calls and concerns about street light outages has been dramatic with street light outages now being “extremely rare.”
O'Rourke also informed the council about concerns with city residents not following recycling requirements. He noted that recycling will be tagged and not picked up unless placed in the official yellow recycling containers issued by the city.
O’Rourke said copies of the city code (recycling) requirements will be sent to residents with bill statements. An educational Forest City recycling video is being created and information about recycling requirements will also be posted to social media.
Per City Code 107.4: Recyclable materials shall be placed for collection in containers designated and labeled as recycling containers or by use of the appropriate recycling logo as designated by the city. The containers shall have a capacity of no less than 20 gallons or more than 30 gallons and shall be rubber or plastic, cylindrical in shape, and must have exterior handles and a lid. The maximum empty container weight shall not exceed 10 pounds. Said containers shall be yellow in color and shall be purchased from the city. Only containers purchased from the city shall be used.
