Forest City Council sets Feb. 15 hearing on 2021-22 property tax levy

• Personnel/Finance committee chairman Tony Mikes stated that telephone interviews were held with six city administrator/clerk applicants. The vacancy list has now been narrowed to three candidates that will be interviewed in front of the full council at a date and time yet to be announced.

• Electric Department director Duane Kuhn requested and the council unanimously approved an estimate from Wheeler World Inc. in the amount of $16,285 for an exhaust manifold repair at the city light plant.

Kuhn also received approval for city staff or a city official to possibly transport the engine part to be repaired to Ohio to reduce approximately $4,000 in shipping costs. He said the manifold leak was recently causing concerns about an increase in carbon monoxide levels at the plant when the 1968 engine needing this repair was running.

• Forest City Police Chief Tom Montgomery announced that Tyler Harmon has started as a new officer along with his police dog for K-9 patrol and that the police department will also receive a new police car soon.