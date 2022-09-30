Forest City Council ready to make Ward 1 council appointment in October

With the city's mayoral seat filled by Ron Holland, the Forest City Council unanimously adopted a resolution on Sept. 19 to fill his former Ward 1 council seat by appointment.

The resolution provides for the appointment to be made at the regularly scheduled Oct. 17 council meeting.

“Now that Ron has been appointed as mayor, we are going to, basically, redo the process that was done for mayor,” Associate City Attorney Reagan Peterson said of the appointment option.

“In addition to being on the city council, I’ve attended a lot council meetings,” council member Dan Davis said. “Have we ever done a special election? I think we’ve always appointed someone and it has worked out pretty well.”

City Administrator Daisy Huffman recommended that candidates should go before the full council for interviews rather than a subcommittee.

“If we have five or less, let’s just plan on doing it on the 17th and getting it done,” council member Karl Wooldridge said.

After approving a second ordinance reading and waiving a third reading, council members adopted an ordinance to require a stop sign on NSB Way heading north near the Korth family-owned former Bomgaars building located directly south of Hy-Vee. Huffman said no public comments were received regarding the ordinance that requires northbound vehicles to stop at the intersection to the private driveway to 305 Highway 69 North.

Council members also passed the first reading of an ordinance to repeal a no parking order on South 7th Street. There was a water main break in that area, near former Mosaic residences. Street and Sanitation Superintendent Andrew Faber reported that after curb and street were torn out there for repairs, it could return to a standard curb and street there (rather than drive-over curbs) since there is no longer a need for handicap pickups there. Two signs that were maintained there can also go away. It was noted that the full curbs will provide a better guide for snowplow drivers. Faber said there are no residences to the north and south of the location, just empty lots, so no objections are anticipated.

Water and wastewater supervisor Kevin Reicks presented a pay estimate of $248,330 for painting and concrete foundation repairs on the water tower located at Winnebago Industries. Council members unanimously approved the expenditure. Reicks noted that there was a small retainage amount for necessary grass seeding at the project site.

The council also approved Electric Supervisor Duane Kuhn’s requests for $10,352 to have L&S Electric test all six city generators as well as Wheeler World light plant engine inspections totaling $26,641.

In other business, council members approved a resolution terminating a Highway 69 South urban renewal area plan and ending the urban renewal area. They also adopted an ordinance ending the ability to collect taxes on the area. Huffman said it is standard practice for getting the area, located in the vicinity of Pritchard’s Auto on the south end of town, off the books.