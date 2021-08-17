Forest City Council questions pace of work on electric distribution project

While approving a $30,087 second pay estimate to Nebcon, Inc. of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, for its Phase 1D electric distribution project on Aug. 16, the Forest City Council also discussed concerns about the project proceeding much slower than anticipated.

Electric department manager Duane Kuhn said Oct. 8 was the original end date set for construction on the project, but it is only about 26 percent done right now. He estimated it should be 60-65 percent completed.

“It’s not good,” Kuhn said. “The work that they are slowly doing is adequate. It’s just not in the timely manner we need.”

Kuhn noted that the few employees the company has had working on it are working hard, but also questioned the low number of workers. He said the delay could impact the work of other companies contracted for electric work with the city, but that he does not anticipate any contractors backing out of contracts due to it.

The completed project will upgrade electric facilities in nine residential blocks of the city as well as commercial areas on the south side of Forest City near Winnebago Industries, CDI, and the Nerem Industrial Park.