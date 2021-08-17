Forest City Council questions pace of work on electric distribution project

While approving a $30,087 second pay estimate to Nebcon, Inc. of Fort Calhoun, Nebraska, for its Phase 1D electric distribution project on Aug. 16, the Forest City Council also discussed concerns about the project proceeding much slower than anticipated.
Electric department manager Duane Kuhn said Oct. 8 was the original end date set for construction on the project, but it is only about 26 percent done right now. He estimated it should be 60-65 percent completed.
“It’s not good,” Kuhn said. “The work that they are slowly doing is adequate. It’s just not in the timely manner we need.”
Kuhn noted that the few employees the company has had working on it are working hard, but also questioned the low number of workers. He said the delay could impact the work of other companies contracted for electric work with the city, but that he does not anticipate any contractors backing out of contracts due to it.
The completed project will upgrade electric facilities in nine residential blocks of the city as well as commercial areas on the south side of Forest City near Winnebago Industries, CDI, and the Nerem Industrial Park.
Forest City Fire Chief Brad Lamping informed the council of the department’s plans to celebrate its 125 years with the city during Puckerbrush Days next summer. He said the department’s relic pumper truck, “Betsy,” will simultaneously be 100 years old next year. The fire department would like to host an evening concert during Puckerbrush weekend. More information will be discussed in the coming months.
Forest City Economic Development Director Beth Bilyeu showed slides of the Forest City Veterinary Clinic’s Aug. 7 grand opening at its new 524 Nerem Drive location. She estimated that well over two hundred people attended the event after running out of programs just prior to a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“People just kept coming and several brought their animals with them,” she said. “Dr. Gustafson even brought the old vet symbol to hang on a wall there.”
Clinic veterinarian Gene Fjeld joined Gustafson at the former clinic in 1987, partnering with him for nearly 20 years. His daughter, Ceara Mullins, is now his veterinarian business partner.
In other business:
Council members approved a $31,112 new pickup purchase from Forest City Ford. The three-quarter ton 2022 four-wheel drive extended cab truck will be used by the water and wastewater department.
The council signed off on a five-foot variance request of Marvin Hickman at 346 West L Street, which the board of adjustment voted to allow on Aug. 4. The variance applies to 8th Street where Hickman seeks an addition on the south side of the house.
