On March 20, Forest City council members approved a resolution for filling the Parks and Recreation Department commissioner vacancy created by the recent resignation of Chad Reece.

The approval authorizes the publication of a notice to fill the position by appointment. The resolution states that the council wishes to proceed with the appointment of a park commissioner, at the regularly scheduled council meeting on April 3.

Reece served on the board for 25 years, the last 12 years as board chair. His resignation, accepted by the city council in January, was effective on March 15.

A scheduled public hearing regarding a city lease-purchase agreement with MTI Distributing for golf course mowers was not necessary, because Beer Creek Golf Course obtained its own financing. As a result, no action was taken on a resolution that would have been for the acquisition of Toro equipment to be used at Bear Creek Golf Course with principal lease payments not to exceed $230,000.

Aaron Olson of TP Anderson & Company PC in Humboldt gave the City of Forest City a relatively clean bill of health in 2022 audit findings.

Olson noted that no audit adjustments needed to be made as everything was accurate. She cited a small number of lowest-level internal control deficiencies. She noted that while it was pretty much unavoidable, from time to time person may control all fund assets, which could establish a possibility for misappropriation of funds. Olson also said the city’s employee timesheets were not always clearly reviewed or signed for payroll. Olson also noted that she followed an inter-fund loan back to a resolution that should have been appropriated to a different fund.

“The things we find here are so small, in my opinion,” Olson said.

The budget was overspent in a couple of areas, according to Olson, who recommended always amending the budget before overspending. Olson also reminded the council that related party transactions over $6,000 must always be disclosed. She cited a recent administrative rule change for fund transfers that made two transfers from the city’s sewer to electric fund incorrect. Olson also said a couple of notices were not published in the local newspaper within a strict timeline.

The most discussed recommendation raised by Olson was about money provided to non-profit entities being prohibited for public entities such as municipalities without business or economic development purposes such as the creation and retention of jobs. Olson cited 2022 funds provided to the Winnebago County Historical Society as well as the community band, noting that a contract for services should be established prior to such donations.

Olson was asked if there was a no rule or if such donations were overlooked in the past, because entities such as the community band have received city donations for many years with no prior issues raised. She did not elaborate on prior audits, but urged following the recommendation going forward.

Council members unanimously approved the 2022 audit report that was discussed.

In other business, the council:

Set the public hearing on the city’s fiscal year 2024 budget for 7 p.m. on April 3.

Postponed discussion on an ordinance regarding animal protection, control, and fines/penalties in Forest City. The council also postponed a vote on an ordinance to establish new rules at the city compost site.

Was informed by Electric Department Supervisor Duane Kuhn that asbestos testing of windows at the light plant was under 1%. So, the city is able to address it without outside help.