Forest City council paves way for single-family home construction to commence

New residential housing options are quickly coming to fruition in Forest City. On April 4, city council members approved the board of adjustment’s special exception for FCWF Housing, LLC to build homes at 205, 215, and 225 East K Street in Forest City.

The action formally allows the new residential single-family dwellings in the business/commercial zoned district on these lots owned by FCWF Housing. It paves the way for an estimated $1 million-plus turn-key construction project to commence this construction season.

The board of adjustment had voted unanimously to approve the zoning special exception on March 9. Forest City Economic Development Director Beth Bilyeu provided details of the Soyland Homes project to the board at that time.

The council adopted a zoning ordinance late last year, related to the project and adding regulations for building single family homes in the business-commercial zone in portions of the Rebecca A. Clark addition.

Forest City Economic Development first announced formal plans for the new housing project at the Nov. 1 city council meeting. The project calls for up to five modest sized and priced single-family homes.

The new homes will face the back of the Dollar General store and the front of the NAPA Auto Parts store. Lots for the overall project will come from two city lots as well three Forest City Economic Development lots. The project will help provide additional city housing to accommodate a growing local workforce.

The council also approved a resolution amending the city’s credit card policy. The amendment raises the not-to-exceed limit from $2,000 to $3,000 for departments and from $5,000 to $9,000 for the city administrator. The total aggregate balance on all cards now is not to exceed $30,000, which is up from $19,000.

“It seems to be a little over that $2,000 limit, except for mine, that we’ve been hitting it,” said Huffman, noting that it had resulted in shuffling funds and holding off on some card purchases.

The city credit cards are available for the limited use of the city administrator, electric superintendent, street superintendent, water/wastewater superintendent, police chief, library director, parks superintendent, and recreation superintendent.

Water/wastewater superintendent Kevin Reicks announced that WHKS representatives will provide the council with an update on the city’s estimated $14 million wastewater plant rehabilitation project. Due to the magnitude and scale of the project as well as several new board members, it will be held prior to the first May council meeting rather than in a meeting with just water committee members.

In other business, the city council approved:

Waldorf University's final rebate of $9,917 for year 10 of its TIF agreement. City administrator Daisy Huffman said that the final rebate payment to the university was reduced due to a maximum rebate amount on the rebate agreement being reached. In addition, council members approved a $42,619 rebate payment to Westown Place LLC for the third year of its 20-year TIF rebate agreement.

Tax abatements for the $2.6 million Lichtsinn RV new addition and Lichtsinn LLC’s $478,089 new surface lot under the city’s urban revitalization plan.

Class E liquor license renewal request of Hy-Vee, Inc.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

