Forest City council passes first reading of ordinance to increase sewer rates

Forest City council members unanimously passed a first reading of an ordinance to increase the city’s sewer rates, effective on June 16, associated with upcoming rehabilitation costs for the city wastewater treatment plant.

This proposed increase is one of multiple, planned incremental increases prior to the rehabilitated wastewater facility being in service in the next few years, according to city administrator Daisy Huffman. She said the city has been working with WHKS engineers and Speer Financial consultants to best address the necessity to increase sewer rental rates. Complicating matters is the fact that the cost of the wastewater project has now increased to more than $14 million after first being estimated at around $12 million.

The currently proposed ordinance would increase the base sewer rental fee for municipal water connections from $5 to $7 per month and a capital equipment charge of $7 per month to $9 per month. In addition, the rate cost based on water usage would increase from $7.50 per 1,000 gallons to $8.00 per 1,000 gallons.

Huffman noted that this is a second yearly rate increase associated with the wastewater plant. The first one went into effect on July 16, 2021.

“It became necessary when we knew we would be rehabilitating the wastewater treatment plant,” Huffman said.

Huffman noted that city officials continue to work with Maggie Burger of Speer Financial, who is providing consultation services for the project, to align rates and charges with debt service for the plant. Huffman said incremental sewer rate increases over a total five-year period should help accomplish that goal and reduce customer rate impacts before project completion.

If all continues to go according to plan, the wastewater treatment plant rehab could start as early as 2024 and be completed by 2025 or 2026. Project work could include creating oxidation ditches, modifying digesters that break down wastewater with heat to instead use air (aerobic digestion) as well as adding a large aerobic digester. A large bio-solids storage tank and bio-solids loadout/mixing building were also in initial engineering plans.

Huffman noted that this year’s proposal should represent the largest increase. She estimated that the average customer’s overall bill increase would be slightly more than $6 per month and about $4 per month for base-rate-only customers, who use less than 1,000 gallons of water per month.

The second reading of the sewer ordinance amending municipal sewer rates is planned at the May 2 council meeting.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

