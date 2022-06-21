Forest City council members say no to public use of fireworks in city limits

With Independence Day fast-approaching, Forest City council members on June 20 maintained their stance that the use of fireworks should not be allowed within the city limits.

The discussion resulted from a request by fireworks retailer Tim Petersen, seeking established hours and days when fireworks could be used in the city. When a similar question was raised last year, the council also took no action to provide fireworks allowances.

“The discussion was it probably would not change the number of fireworks shot off,” said Dan Davis, council member and former police chief. “So, we said no rather than give our blessing.”

Council member Ron Holland said he could not support fireworks in the city, in part because so many houses are too close together. Davis also noted that there could be related liability issues as well as inadequate liability insurance.

“July is probably going to be pretty dry, so I’m going to be negative about people getting fireworks and putting on displays,” Davis said.

It was noted during discussion that the annual recommendation of the NFPA is to limit the use of fireworks to professionals only. A sentiment was voiced that it is not worth doing due to liability and concerns for pets. No vote was taken on the matter, keeping it illegal for fireworks to be used within city limits at all times.

The council also approved a $68,445 total expense for tuck-pointing the brick and grout exterior of all necessary spots at the Forest City Light Plant. Electric superintendent Duane Kuhn said.

“There are very few people doing this work anymore,” said Kuhn, also noting that the plant’s roof would be okay for this year but will probably be the next large building expense. “We’d like to get it on the schedule. There’s missing grout pretty deep in spots and we’ve put it off a few years.”

Kuhn said the approved overall cost quote includes all necessary exterior work for the entirety of the building. A breakdown the tuck-pointing project costs are $15,650 for the plant’s west side, $36,645 for the south side, and $16, 150 for the north side.

“I think it should be done and I agree with you,” said council member Ron Holland. Council members voted unanimously to approve the expenditure.

The council also unanimously approved Kuhn’s recommendation for three-phase meter testing to be done. The $9,400 price quote for this work is from Anixter Power Solutions. Kuhn said it will entail testing about 120 three-phase meters over 2-3 weeks as well as related system equipment. Kuhn said the work could go into a third week because they typically do about 35-40 meters a week. In that case, he estimated it could cost up to about $12,000 total.

The council approved $10,054 for new rifles for the Forest City Police Department. They will be provided by Rangemasters Training Center in Clive. There will be one rifle for each officer. It was noted that there were not enough rifles for each officer previously.

“Currently, our rifles are way outdated,” Police Chief Tom Montgomery said. “Some have 10,000 rounds through them and will break down.

The new rifles will come with (detachable) silencers and will have an estimated life span of 10,000 rounds.

Council member Dan Davis said he was in favor of the action because some of the old rifles are military style weapons, which are also not as accurate. In fact, some of those rifles will be returned to the military when the new rifles arrive. Rangemasters has a buyback program for the others. Davis called it a great expenditure. He said the money to pay from the gun purchases comes from forfeiture funds, stemming from such things as drug cases.

“I think it’s a great idea getting these out of the cars and giving them back to the military,” Davis said.

In other business, the council:

Held a public hearing and granted an easement to Farmer’s Cooperative Association for weight scale and bin encroachments onto city right of way. It is for 15 feet of West Street, adjacent to the elevator property.

Heard from city administrator Daisy Huffman that shortly after recent approval of several easements for the Korth Nature Trail, several items on the trail were vandalized including a bench and trash can. She said that Forest City Parks Director Todd Espeland had already rectified the damages. The trail extends from J Street, follows the Winnebago River, and loops around to the north side of the Forest City Hy-Vee grocery store.

Heard from Chief Montgomery that active shooter training is being planned with Winnebago and Hancock County and Iowa State Patrol law enforcement officers. It will be held soon in Forest City, according to Montgomery.

Approved a memo of understanding with the AFSCME Local 861 union representing city police and paramedics regarding their city wages and insurance benefits. City administrator Huffman said it provides for the same four-percent raise and health insurance benefits (with cost share) that was recently approved for other city employees.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

