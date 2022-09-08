Forest City council members appointed Holland as city's mayor on Sept. 6

Former Ward 1 Councilman Ron Holland was appointed as Forest City’s mayor and sworn into office at the Sept. 6 city council meeting.

Council members voted 5-0 to approve a resolution appointing Holland as mayor. He replaces the late Byron “Barney” Ruiter, who had served as the city’s mayor for six years. Holland served as mayor pro-tempore while the mayoral seat was vacant, running the city council meetings.

“Thank you, All, I appreciate it and I’ll do what I can with everyone else’s help,” Holland said. “We’re not going to do all that Barney did, but we’ll do the best we can.”

In his oath, Holland vowed to support the Constitution of the United States and to faithfully, and impartially, fulfill all the duties of the mayor of Forest City. City Attorney Steve Bakke said he will serve as mayor either until a special election or the November 2023 general election for the city seat. He noted that citizens of the city would have 14 days from the Sept. 6 appointment to file a petition, requesting a special election be held.

Holland fills the mayor’s term that runs through Dec. 31, 2023. During a public hearing preceding the vote, City Administrator Daisy Huffman, who administered Holland’s oath of office, said that no written public comments were received. No oral comments were provided during the hearing.

Bakke said the process of appointing someone to fill the Ward 1 council seat would be similar to that of appointing a mayor. He noted that the council would have 60 days to act to fill the vacancy. Council members discussed possibilities such as having a special meeting and/or interviewing potential prospects as well as possibly making an appointment within 60 days.

“The first meeting in October would be well beyond the 14 days,” Bakke said. “It gives you a chance for the dust to settle as far as the mayor’s appointment is concerned.”

Additional electric charge

Council members unanimously approved the third and final reading of an ordinance to implement a fuel and purchased power cost adjustment surcharge on all classifications for the Forest City Municipal Electric System. Under the adopted ordinance, a $0.011 per kilowatt hour electric service surcharge will start with September billings and end on bills sent after June 30, 2023.

The most recent 3% municipal electric rate increase that went into effect on June 16 won’t cover the city deficit for purchased power from Dairyland Power Cooperative, according to electric superintendent Duane Kuhn. The surcharge could result in a typical-use bill increase of about $6.60 for 600 kilowatt hours of usage.

Council members approved the first reading of an ordinance that would require a stop sign on NSB Way heading north toward the Korth family-owned and former Bomgaars building located directly south of Hy-Vee. City Administrator Huffman said that Aaron Korth requested the change for safety reasons.

“That is a bit dangerous there,” said Bakke, noting that he was speaking as a citizen. “You have to watch out coming from the south on that street. I think a stop sign would be appropriate.”

According to the proposed ordinance, vehicles traveling north on NSB Way would be required to stop at the intersection to the private driveway for 305 Highway 69 North.

Council members also unanimously approved a fence permit request from 3M to move its fence along a waterway behind 3M to higher ground. The fence will be purchased by 3M through River City Fencing and 3M will mow and maintain the area around it.

City Attorney Bakke said the land there is owned by the city, but is in a 99-year lease with Winnebago Industries. He will amend the lease to accommodate 3M and include verbiage that the fence may be removed at the city's discretion.

“Anything that’s going to remove obstructions from our waterway is a positive,” council member Dan Davis said.

Huffman noted that the area was reviewed by the Hancock County drainage supervisor and it was confirmed that it is all private drainage on the property there.

The council approved bid quotes from LaHarv Construction in Forest City of $46,393 for East E. Street repair and $30,530 for water plant street repair. LaHarv will provide concrete repairs. Heartland Asphalt had also provided quotes to provide asphalt repairs.

“There is not that much difference in the cost and I think the longevity is much more with the concrete than the asphalt,” Mayor Holland said.

In other business, council members:

Approved a resolution authorizing a general fund equipment acquisition lease-purchase agreement, not to exceed $20,000, for a folding machine at city hall.

Adopted a resolution in support of the City of Scarville's Community Center and Fire Hall project.

Heard from council member Davis that the Mansion Museum’s grand opening for its new vault, which was scheduled for Sept. 11, has been postponed. He said it should be rescheduled for some time in the spring of 2023.

Heard from City Administrator Huffman that about 55 additional trees along Winnebago Way as well as more trees at Clarks Woods and Bear Creek Golf Course had to be treated for emerald ash borer infestation. She said the trees were not included on the original DNR survey that the tree service provider was using to treat ash trees on city property.