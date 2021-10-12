 Skip to main content
Forest City Council finds dog is not vicious animal in special meeting

Fenced dog.JPG

A dog peeks over a fence.

 Rob Hillesland Summit-Tribune

After receiving a vicious dog complaint, the Forest City Council on Oct. 4 heard testimonies from dog owner Merissa Peterson of Forest City and complainant Thomas Coffman.

The council declared the dog as "non-vicious" and tabled the issue, but placed the dog on probation for three months. When outside, the dog will be leashed until a fence installation is completed at the residence of the dog owner.

Forest City Code 55.14 states that a vicious animal must be removed from the city. Mayor Ruiter opened the meeting by noting a letter to that effect was sent to Peterson. She had filed a request for the hearing to prove her dog, Jessa, is not a vicious animal.

