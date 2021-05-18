Forest City Council enlists safety committee on mobile food vendors in town

Introduction of a bare bones ordinance led to continued discussion by the Forest City Council on how the city can best keep track of mobile food vendors that are in town, but it did not yet yield a solution.

As proposed ordinance (No. 819) would amend chapter 122.18 of city code pertaining to peddlers, vendors, transient merchants, and solicitors. It would exclude mobile food units from needing a peddler’s license from the city while doing business on public or private property, with the property owner’s permission.

However, council members tabled action on the ordinance and referred the matter back to city clerk Daisy Huffman, city attorney Steve Bakke, and the safety committee for further changes.

Despite some consensus on the city seeing proof of state licensure annually, it was noted that perhaps license verification could simply be obtained on site if questions or concerns are raised with a mobile food vendor.

Councilman Ron Holland suggested no charge for proof of license would be necessary and it could be provided by mail or email. All council members acknowledged that the express permission of the property owner would be required for these vendors to park and do business on properties.