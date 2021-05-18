Forest City Council enlists safety committee on mobile food vendors in town

Introduction of a bare bones ordinance led to continued discussion by the Forest City Council on how the city can best keep track of mobile food vendors that are in town, but it did not yet yield a solution.
As proposed ordinance (No. 819) would amend chapter 122.18 of city code pertaining to peddlers, vendors, transient merchants, and solicitors. It would exclude mobile food units from needing a peddler’s license from the city while doing business on public or private property, with the property owner’s permission.
However, council members tabled action on the ordinance and referred the matter back to city clerk Daisy Huffman, city attorney Steve Bakke, and the safety committee for further changes.
Despite some consensus on the city seeing proof of state licensure annually, it was noted that perhaps license verification could simply be obtained on site if questions or concerns are raised with a mobile food vendor.
Councilman Ron Holland suggested no charge for proof of license would be necessary and it could be provided by mail or email. All council members acknowledged that the express permission of the property owner would be required for these vendors to park and do business on properties.
Councilman Dan Davis said new requirements would lead to a lot more paperwork to gather and suggested that the safety committee could review the matter, which Mayor Barney Ruiter had recommended at the council’s May 3 meeting.
In other business:
• The council approved the second reading of an ordinance that would establish a 3 percent increase in municipal electric rates effective June 16. Residential customers would see a monthly electric usage rate of 10.9 cents per kilowatt hour, up from 10.6 cents.
• Additionally, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would increase sewer rates effective July 16 in anticipation of large-scale improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The ordinance calls for a base customer charge of $5 plus a rate of $7.50 per $1,000 gallons of water used.
City clerk Daisy Huffman described the proposed sewer rate change as an incremental increase that is envisioned over time, probably 5-6 years, similar to prior electric rate increases. She estimated that the average increase would be about $3.46 monthly per household and the minimum household increase would be about $1.98 for customers with limited water use.
• The city has entered into an agreement with WHKS for preliminary design work on an estimated $12.5 million in improvements to the wastewater treatment plant at 1890 River Road. Final design is anticipated by next summer with permitting by fall 2023. Construction could begin by spring 2024 and be completed by fall 2025.
The council unanimously approved a resolution accepting the bid quote of $41,103 from Groe Electric of Lake Mills for the city’s Phase ID electric meter cutover project. The low bid is significantly below the $49,000 engineer’s estimate and $74,000 line item budget amount for the project. Groe Electric successfully completed the last two year’s projects in Phases 1B and 1C.
• The council approved a final pay estimate of $16,021 to Perrin Drilling for the completion of the Phase IC electric distribution improvements project.
• Council members also approved the total overall bid of LaHarv Construction Company of Forest City for the replacement of the Forest City Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center parking lot. Work will include pouring a concrete water way on the south side of the building that is located on South 4th Street. Street and Sanitation Superintendent Mike O’Rourke noted that a planned green space should spruce up the look in the front of the building and help keep costs down.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.