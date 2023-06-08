The Forest City council on June 5 held off on taking action to remove any concrete bump outs/stops in downtown traffic areas for the time being. However, the issue is expected to be discussed further at the next council meeting.

Mayor Ron Holland recommended that the city could start by removing two or four of them in the more logical locations to see how favorable the results are. He said a lot of them are in rough shape, are horrible for snow removal, and are an ongoing maintenance issue. Mayor Holland also said that parking spaces could be gained, making it easier to get in and out of businesses.

“I brought this up in committee and I said ‘is anybody opposed to doing this?’” Holland said. “Only one person spoke up.”

Street and Sanitation Superintendent Andrew Faber noted that his department typically does not do curb and gutter work. He noted concerns about having to get into Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements or standards.

“If they require an ADA ramp, I’ll remove myself,” Faber said.

City Attorney Steve Bakke said it shouldn’t impact ramps as far as ADA requirements are concerned and that he could review the matter further.

Some council members noted that the council had just heard from the owners of a new downtown business, Sweet Emmylu’s, regarding a parklet agreement for outdoor use at the 105 North Clark business and that they noted bump outs could be a benefit for helping protect people there. Furthermore, it was noted that the ones at J Street and Park Street are used quite often. Mayor Holland agreed with that, saying “it is a nice feature right there.”

Council member Marcia Tweeten said it seems the council needs to know potential costs associated with it before taking action on the matter. She noted the city could need an outside entity to do work. Faber said if the council made any determination(s), he could provide input on whether it was something his department could or could not do effectively. The council held off on making any decisions, to be determined at a later time.

In the Sweet Emmylu’s parklet agreement request for one parking spot to be coned off between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. closing, owners of the business said the neighboring Green Axe was supportive of it and may be making its own request. City Administrator Daisy Huffman noted that the close proximity to the intersection there raised some concerns, saying that Paddler’s Tap, which has entered into multiple such agreements, is closer to the middle of the block. The concrete curb barrier near Sweet Emmylu’s was noted as a benefit during discussion. City Attorney Bakke said that verbiage pertaining to alcohol would need to be removed from this parklet agreement before the next meeting. However, the council voted to provide its approval in the interim.

The council also gave temporary approval to a farm lease agreement between Heritage Park of North Iowa and the Forest City Community School District (Forest City FFA Chapter). Councilman Dan Davis abstained from the vote. The approval was contingent upon City Attorney Bakke making some language changes for final approval as well as meeting with the school board about the terms. The FFA students would farm in three locations – nearly 11 acres in the Nerem Park Subdivision, Outlot C-029724, two acres in Lot 4-029724, and two more acres in Lot 1-029724.

Ron Holland said that farming there helps with the need to mow and with weeds. He noted that Heritage Park had farmed the ground. He noted it was a good opportunity to provide education for the students. Everything will be crop share 50/50 with Heritage Park, which is also doing work there.

“If we don’t do it or FFA or Heritage Park doesn’t do it, we’ve got to mow it, or rent it out,” Holland said.

The lease is for a period of one year. No cash rent will be paid and there will be no compensation made for crop expenses. There are insurance requirements for both the operators and property owner.

City Administrator Huffman asked if there could be any issues with the city audit, because it might be considered a donation even without compensation. Bakke said the additional language could include that it is being done for nonprofit, based on educational factors, with the benefit to the city of not having to mow.

The council approved the second readings of ordinances amending the city electric utility’s fuel/purchased power adjustment as well as sewer rental rates.

The proposed electric rate change would to keep base rates unchanged and extend the existing electric surcharge for all of fiscal year 2024, but at a reduced rate of $0.005 per kilowatt hour. It has been $0.011 per kilowatt hour.

The sewer cost based on water usage would increase from $8.00 per 1,000 gallons to $9.00 per 1,000 gallons. The proposed ordinance would increase the base sewer rental fee for municipal water connections from $7.00 to $9.00 per month. The capital equipment reserve charge of $9.00 per month would remain the same.

Forest City Economic Development Executive Director Beth Bilyeu reported that construction of new Soyland Homes in Forest City is progressing well. She said sheetrock is being installed with final grading and seeding anticipated soon.

“They sure look nice,” Bilyeu said. “It’s amazing the difference with sheetrock.”

Faber reported a fire that was successfully contained at the city compost site recently. He said a citizen dumped hot ashes there, starting the fire.

“We got it under control fairly quickly,” Faber said. “We had to go back out and dump some water on it again later.”

In other business, the council:

Approved a $275,889 price quote from MacQueen Equipment for a new Elgin Pelican NP Sweeper for the street department. The company also offered the city $18,500 trade-in value for its 2004 Pelican P Sweeper, but Faber said Winnebago Industries expressed interest in the old sweeper at the last minute and will likely be willing to pay $22,000.

Approved a $46,000 purchase of a used 2012 Caterpillar mini backhoe from Adam Torkelson. It has less than 1,800 hours of use. Electric Department Supervisor Duane Kuhn said it will be used for water, sewer, electric, streets, and even at the cemetery.