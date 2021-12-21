Forest City council backs its police officers by reimbursing membership fees

Amidst an increasingly challenging environment for police officers nationwide, the Forest City Council passed resolutions on Dec. 20 to help support the city’s law enforcement personnel.

A resolution authorizing individual police officer reimbursement of Fraternal Order of Police annual membership dues was unanimously approved and adopted. Prior to the matter coming before the city council, city clerk/administrator Daisy Huffman and Chief Montgomery met with the city’s safety committee.

According to the resolution, the safety committee feels reimbursement of these membership dues provide additional individual insurance protection for the full-time Forest City police officers, lieutenants and the police chief. In its recommendation, the committee also stated that there is a retention benefit for offering this reimbursement for the city’s full-time police force.

Forest City currently has eight full-time police officers. The individual membership fee reimbursement of $150 per officer, or $1,200 total, could offer some civil and criminal legal protections should incidents or accusations of wrongdoing arise in the course of their work.

“This gives our guys some reassurance that they’re going to be able to do their jobs the way they should,” Lt. Ross Eiden said. “

Forest City Police Chief Tom Montgomery and Lt. Eiden said that the action could lead to larger, secondary benefits for the city going forward while showing officers that city officials have their backs and support them.

Additionally, the council approved another resolution recommended by the city’s safety committee, which sets pay at $25 per hour for fill-in police officers who cover for full-time officers. The prior rate for fill-in officers in Forest City was $18 per hour.

“We’ve had one part-time officer and don’t use them often, but there’s not a lot of interest in working as a part-time officer at $18 an hour,” Montgomery said. “In the coming year, we could need this if COVID hits hard and for vacation fill.”

The council also approved an $80,978 to Voltmer, Inc. of Decorah for work on the Forest City Municipal Airport taxiway lighting rehabilitation project as well as a progress report and statement of substantial completion of McClure Engineering. Huffman said that the completed project is now 87 percent paid for and airport director Richard Trimble said he was pleased with the work.

“They got the job done and everything turned out real nice, so we’re really happy with it,” Trimble said. “This is also 100 percent paid by the feds too (COVID-related funds).”

Trimble said updates to runways and taxiways in front of airport hangers are included in the airport’s capital improvements projects (five-year plan) that is submitted annually to the FAA to maintain eligibility for federal assistance funding. The council approved this year's projects plan.

In other business, council members:

Adopted an ordinance amending voting precincts in Forest City to align with State of Iowa redistricting standards as well as precinct boundary agreements with Winnebago and Hancock Counties. Forest City is divided into five voting precincts.

Passed the first reading of an ordinance prohibiting double parking on East E Street from Clark to 4th Street, South 7th from G to E Street, and South 9th from J to I Street. Passage of the ordinance would change parking to one-side-only in those areas due to safety concerns related to lack of space for school buses and city street equipment.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

