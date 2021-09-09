Forest City Council approves two deer hunting requests in river area

The Forest City council members unanimously approved requests from Keith Byro and Bobby Snitzer to bow hunt for deer on the Don and Kathy Meinecke property in Forest City.
Both Byro and Snitzer have also received landowner permission to bow hunt for deer on the north side of the river behind the Forest City Kwik Star. Deer have caused damage in the area and could pose an especial hazard with highway traffic nearby. Bow-hunting season begins on Oct. 1.
Byro said that they "want to help control the deer population."
The city has granted similar requests in the past, including a request by Bill Krahling of Forest City last fall. Krahling also had a crossbow hunting license. All Department of Natural Resources regulations apply to the bow hunters.
The council also unanimously approved a request by city attorney Steve Bakke to contact WHKS for a quote on required bridge inspection at Bear Creek Golf Course in Forest City. There are nine bridges.
Bakke estimated that the cost of visual inspection would be about $6,000. He noted that this is a necessary first step, which will help city officials determine any next steps if there are recommendations on things to be done.
In other business, the council approved:
• Pay request number two of $133,033 to Rognes' Brothers' Excavating for work on the North 13th Street project.
• Purchase of a trailer for $15,650 from Terry's Auto Body and Trailer Sales in Riceville. Budget costs for the trailer will be shared by the city's electric, street and water departments.
• Purchase of a tile locator in the amount of $5,175 from In-Field Technology, LLC in New Hampton. The locator will be shared by the city's sewer and storm sewer departments.
• Litchsinn RV's request for a building addition, previously recommended for approval by the board of adjustment. City administrator/clerk Daisy Huffman said Lichtsinn had expressed a desire to start the project as soon as possible. It was also noted that the expansion would make some right-of-ways tight, necessitate moving several guy wires, and could narrow the driveway there in spots in order to meet all requirements.
• Resolution authorizing final payment of $6,803 to Heartland Asphalt and accepting the J Street Trail and Pammel Park Dump Station project.
• Referring a request from Waldorf University for diagonal parking north of the 100 block of South 11th Street back to the street committee for further review.
