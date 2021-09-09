Forest City Council approves two deer hunting requests in river area

The Forest City council members unanimously approved requests from Keith Byro and Bobby Snitzer to bow hunt for deer on the Don and Kathy Meinecke property in Forest City.

Both Byro and Snitzer have also received landowner permission to bow hunt for deer on the north side of the river behind the Forest City Kwik Star. Deer have caused damage in the area and could pose an especial hazard with highway traffic nearby. Bow-hunting season begins on Oct. 1.

Byro said that they "want to help control the deer population."

The city has granted similar requests in the past, including a request by Bill Krahling of Forest City last fall. Krahling also had a crossbow hunting license. All Department of Natural Resources regulations apply to the bow hunters.

The council also unanimously approved a request by city attorney Steve Bakke to contact WHKS for a quote on required bridge inspection at Bear Creek Golf Course in Forest City. There are nine bridges.

Bakke estimated that the cost of visual inspection would be about $6,000. He noted that this is a necessary first step, which will help city officials determine any next steps if there are recommendations on things to be done.