Forest City Council approves resolutions for year-end budget transfers

The Forest City Council signed off on year-end money matters after hearing city administrator/clerk Daisy Huffman's treasurer's and budget reports at the Oct. 4 meeting.

Huffman said the total cash available in the city general fund is more than $11.6 million, but that just $367,150 of that is "non-obligated." She said that a city financial audit is underway and will be completed later this year. The city's funds are in cash, money market, and reserves.

Related to the city administrator's budget reports, the council approved a resolution authorizing annual budget transfers for fiscal year 2021, including $327,217 in TIF-related funds. Huffman said that the city zeroed out numerous capital projects and deficit items, utilizing internal loans from other budget funds to cover remaining costs.

The 2021 fiscal-year-end budget transfers totaled nearly $3.9 million. Huffman explained that in a number of instances, the city council chose against addition project borrowing or will have TIF revenues coming back in over an extended period of time.

"I like balances in the black rather than in the red, so I did some borrowing," Huffman said.

Mayor Barney Ruiter said he is comfortable with the changes made while the city awaits audit results.

The council unanimously approved a second resolution formally approving the advances to capital project funds from the city's electric and local option sales tax funds, including:

$491,192 from the city's electric fund to the library capital project fund to eliminate this project fund deficit.

$515,413 from its electric fund to the 2018 street capital project fund to eliminate this project fund deficit.

$496,978 from the local option sales tax fund to the motel capital project fund to eliminate this project fund deficit.

In staff reports, the Forest City Police Department cited a recent spike in drug seizures, particularly marijuana. It was also confirmed that the city's new police car sustained hail damage during a storm in central Iowa when being used by an officer attending academy training.

Water and wastewater supervisor Kevin Reicks said a recent six-inch water main break on S. Golf Course Road has been repaired and is working. However, he said there is a hope to replace the main for a more permanent fix in the future.

Street and sanitation superintendent Mike O'Rourke said the city's street sweeper will be running once a week to clear dirt and debris across town before winter.

Electric department manager Duane Kuhn said Nebcon is still behind on Phase 1D electric distribution project work. The completed project will upgrade electric facilities in nine residential blocks of the city as well as commercial areas on the south side of Forest City near Winnebago Industries, CDI, and the Nerem Industrial Park.

"I'd say they have about thee weeks left," Kuhn said. "I believe they will get everything done this year, but I don't know about the main gate."

The contractor also hit a private water main in Greenfield Estates, but Kuhn said it is a situation where it is difficult to charge them as a frontage road elevation near the incident site necessitates a deeper dig. Utility infrastructure in that area was nicked previously by another contractor.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

