Forest City council approves municipal employee wages for 2022-23 fiscal year

On July 5, the Forest City council approved municipal employee wages for fiscal year 2022-23, effective for the first payroll period in July.
Employee names, 2022-23 hourly base rate, certified increase, longevity pay and longevity hourly rate, 2022-23 total hourly rate, and salary per pay period (for department heads) are listed as follows:
Juern Akkermann, Cemetery / Head Sexton, $ 17.66; Rick Grundhovd, Cemetery / Sexton $16.31; Daisy Huffman, City Hall / City Clerk-Administrator $39.05, $3,124.00; Betty Burress, City Hall / Finance Clerk, $23.78, 0.25, $ 300.00, $0.14, $24.18; Dee Ann Monsen, City Hall / Cashier-Reception $21.85, $660.00, $0.32, $22.17; Valerie Monson, City Hall / Deputy Clerk, $24.60, 0.25, $840.00, $0.40, $25.26; Becky Thompson, City Hall / Billing Clerk, $23.32, $840.00, $0.40, $ 23.73; Christa Cosgriff, Library / Director, $28.54, $1,020.00, $0.49, $29.04 $2,323.20; Helen Akkermann, Library / Librarian, $15.00; Thresea Hallett, Library / Librarian, $ 12.84; Linda Jordahl, Library / Librarian $12.57; Sonia Kegler, Library / Librarian, $15.00; Nancy Larson, Library / Librarian $12.57, Barbara Mills, Library / Librarian $11.96; Anna Wirtjes, Library / Librarian $11.96; Duane Kuhn, Electric Department Supervisor, $40.92, $1,020.00, $0.49, $41.42, $3,313.60; Chad Bina, Line / Foreman, $36.34, 0.25, $840.00, $0.40, $37.00; Timothy J. Haas, Line / Lineman, $28.53; Zach Holkesvik, Line / Lineman, $32.70, 0.25, $840.00, 0.40, $33.36; Andrew Lang, Line / Lineman $31.23, 0.25, $31.48; Douglas Price, Light Plant / Foreman $32.19, $480.00, $0.23, $32.43; Trent Anderson, Light Plant / Operator, $28.17, $300.00, $0.14, $28.32; Jesse Groves, Light Plant / Operator $28.17, $300.00, $0.14, $28.32; Jason Weiss, Light Plant / Operator, $28.17, $300.00, $0.14, $28.32; Spencer Armstrong, Paramedic Full-time, $22.80; Joseph Klukow, Paramedic Full-Time $23.86; Todd Espeland, Parks / Superintendent, $26.88, $2,150.40; Tom Montgomery, Police / Chief, $37.70, $1,380.00, $0.66, $38.37, $3,069.60; Ross Eiden, Police / Lieutenant, $31.08 $300.00, $0.14, $31.23; Robert Snitzer Jr., Police / Lieutenant, $31.08, $480.00, $0.23, $31.32; Cesar Baez, Police / Officer, $25.94; Keegan Carpenter, Police / Officer, $ 25.94; Tyler Harmon, Police / Officer, $ 27.68; Aaron Kelso, Police / Officer, $26.51; Mark Wubben, Police / Officer, $27.99, $300.00, $0.14, $28.14; Josi Gunderson, Police / Secretary, $21.85; Sue Edmondson, Recreation / Superintendent, $31.31 $1,560.00, 0.75, $32.06, $2,564.80; Brett Geelan, Recreation / Program Director, $23.23; Andrew Faber, Street-Sanitation / Superintendent, $36.98, $480.00, $0.23, $37.22, $2,977.60; Lance Heimer, Street / Laborer, $24.57; Avery Hinderaker, Street / Laborer, $25.87; Joe Langfald, Street / Laborer, $27.22, $300.00, $0.14, $27.37; Dana Oudekerk, Street / Laborer, $24.57; Ryan Saarie, Street - Sanitation / Floater, $22.64; Steven Schulze, Sanitation / Foreman, $24.08; Jared Swearingen, Sanitation / Operator, $20.75; Kenneth Steil, Transit / Part-Time Driver, $14.93; Kevin Reicks, Water-Wastewater / Superintendent, $36.98 $1,560.00 0.75, $37.73, $3,018.40; Stephen Haugen, Water / Foreman, $33.00, 1.00, $840.00, $0.40, $34.41; Brandon Schmidt, Wastewater / Foreman, $33.97, 0.75 $300.00, $0.14, $34.87; Ricky Folkerts, Water-Wastewater / Operator, $26.16; Chad Gerdes, Water-Wastewater / Operator, $28.98, $660.00, $0.32, $29.30; Tyler Thompson, Water-Wastewater / Operator, $27.53.
Effective for the first payroll of July 2022, employees will pay 10% of their medical/dental/vision and 100% of their supplemental life. The City of Forest City will pay 90% of the employee's medical/dental/vision, $50,000 term life, long-term-disability, and associated fees.