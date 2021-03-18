Forest City Council approves fiscal year 2022 budget with lower tax levy

On Feb. 15, the Forest City Council approved its proposed and published fiscal year 2022 budget, which reduces the city property tax levy by about 16 cents per $1,000 taxable valuation.

During the public hearing preceding the budget approval, no oral comments or objections were received and no written comments were received. The tax levy rate on regular property is set at 17.09540 (down from 17.25999 for 2021) and the levy rate on agricultural land is 3.00375 per thousand valuation.

Revenues from taxes levied on property are listed at just over $2.4 million compared to $2.3 million in the re-estimated 2021 fiscal year budget. Total expenditures were $19.1 million compared to $18.5 million the previous year.

With the design portion of the 2020 North 13th Street Improvements project completed, the council approved an amendment to its agreement for professional services with Bolton & Menk for the construction portion. Bolton & Menk will provide on-site representation during construction, as well as a myriad of other services.