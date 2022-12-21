Forest City council approves asbestos assessment, testing at city light plant

Forest City Electric Department Supervisor Duane Kuhn informed the city council on Dec. 19 that it is time to receive an asbestos assessment of the city’s electric plant for the first time since 1987. Council members agreed, unanimously approving Terracon Asbestos Inspection's $5,900 quote to perform the asbestos testing.

Kuhn noted that Terracon will collect and test a number of samples to identify asbestos in the building.

“It’s to test everything we know about and may not know about, to make sure it is not breaking down to dust (and going airborne),” Kuhn said. “They only test. We’ll get the test done and see what they say.”

Kuhn said most of the known asbestos is contained on the muffler pieces of the generator engines, noting they are wrapped and saying that some ceiling tiles and possibly floor tiles are suspected as well.

The previous 1987 asbestos survey report of Des Moines Health Associates, Ltd only included sampling of possible friable asbestos materials on the generators, but not the entire building. Following visual inspections of Terracon by a state-licensed asbestos building inspector, suspect materials will be physically assessed for friability and evidence of damage or degradation.

In a letter to Forest City Light Plant Foreman Doug Price, Terracon said testing is anticipated for acoustical ceiling tiles and tile glue pucks, duct seam sealant or vibration cloth, various mastics-sealants-adhesives, pipe insulation and mudded fittings, some cement board, drywall, plaster systems, base cove adhesives, caulking (windows, doors, walls, foundation), brick mortar tile, grout, sink undercoating, and window glazing. The $5,900 cost estimate is for collection and analysis of up to 105 samples from the building. If additional samples beyond the proposed 105 samples are required, they will be at a cost of $55 per sample.

Council members also unanimously approved the fiscal year 2024 capital improvement program application of the Forest City Municipal Airport as well as a $238,690 payment for McClure Engineering services at the airport next fiscal year, including for a major runway rehabilitation project.

Project Manager Jay Pudenz of McClure Engineering said the “large rehabilitation” runway project could be bid by spring 2024 with construction commencing later in 2024 or the following spring. In addition to the estimated $3.4 million runway project, terminal building improvements of about $100,000 and reconstruction of T-hangar taxi lanes of an estimated $721,550 are anticipated in 2025. A smaller rehabilitation of another runway ($1.28 million) is scheduled for 2028 along with about $520,000 of additional terminal building improvements planned for 2029 and the construction of a partial parallel taxi way in 2030 ($2.8 million). The largest airport projects would be substantially supported by federal funds.

“This can be refined at any time,” said Pudenz, noting that it was due to the Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Transportation by Dec. 21. “It’s usually refined in the fall.”

In other business, the council approved:

Marketing contract for 400 spots with KIOW Radio (107.3 FM) at $9.50 per 30-second spot to be billed as they run.

SEH Engineering quote for a topographical survey of the Park Street sanitary sewer system. The cost for the base survey is not-to-exceed $5,500.

Use of the former law enforcement center parking lot spaces located across from Irish Hospital Apartments for temporary overflow of overnight permit parking in city parking lots.