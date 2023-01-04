Forest City council approves 2023 strategic priorities, appointments

Forest City’s city council members attended to organizational matters during their Jan. 3 first meeting of 2023, passing resolutions pertaining to city appointments and the establishment of strategic goals for the coming year.

The strategic priority goals resolution cites the city’s top priority items as downtown revitalization and determining/implementing recycling options. The downtown revitalization is a continuation of a successful trend over many years with one of the latest completed projects being the opening of the Irish Hospital Apartments in the Clark Street former hospital and law enforcement center building. Recycling became a top priority after Mason City Recycling informed municipalities in October that it is currently no longer accepting various recycling items due to market conditions. It forced the city to temporarily divert non-paper recycling products to the Landfill of North Iowa, although nothing has changed with residential recycling collection.

Targeted as high priorities by council members are addressing needs for an employee compensation study, Bear Creek Golf Course improvements, and a B Street extension. Regulatory mandated improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment plant is a longer-term project goal that will remain ongoing in the upcoming years. Council members also noted a desire to explore investment in computers for use by the mayor and council members in conducting city business.

Via workshop discussions, the council previously delved into 2023 planning with the result being the development of a Dec. 12, 2022, goal-setting report. Planning facilitator Mark Jackson met with the Mayor Ron Holland and city council members Brad Buffington, Carly Carper, Dan Davis, Tony Mikes, Marcia Tweeten, AJ Welch, and Karl Wooldridge A meeting was held with individual city department heads and the chamber of commerce director prior to the goal-setting session with their responses being shared with the mayor and city council. City Administrator Daisy Huffman was also highly involved in all aspects of the goal-setting.

Listed accomplishments include the smooth transition to a new mayor following the death of former mayor Barney Ruiter, the Forest City Veterinary Clinic and John V. Hanson Career Center locations in Nerem Industrial Park on the city’s south side, the Family Dollar and Dollar Tree store opening in the former Bomgaars location, improved city employee health insurance, Emerald Ash Borer mitigation, countywide EMS, a reduced tax levy, completion of the Irish Hospital Apartments, Soyland Homes groundbreaking, enhanced diversity on the city council, Waldorf University’s transition to local ownership for continued operation, a maintained option for virtual council meeting participation, the new Little Angel's Child Care and Preschool, and new underground electric lines.

Noted issues include the loss of property tax revenue with Waldorf University becoming non-profit, recycling, needed capital improvements at the golf course, the cost of upgrading the city wastewater treatment plant, the need for more housing development, needed improvement on various properties, continued demand for community day care/housing/jobs, plans for downtown vacant and storage buildings, need for additional restaurants, the public library’s future location, inflation, and competitive wages.

The 2023 city appointments approved by the council include City Clerk/Administrator Daisy Huffman, Deputy City Clerk Valerie Monson, City Attorney Steve Bakke, and Associate City Attorney Reagan Peterson. The Cemetery Board consists of Chair Isaiah Schott, Lowell Solberg, and Dennis Steffensen.

The 2023 city council committees are as follows: Business/Industry – Chair Tony Mikes, Carly Carper, and Karl Wooldridge; Safety – Chair Dan Davis, Brad Buffington, and Marcia Tweeten; Electric Utility – Chair Marcia Tweeten, Brad Buffington, and Carly Carper; Street/Sanitation – Chair Brad Buffington, A J Welch, and Karl Wooldridge; Finance/Personnel – Chair Tony Mikes, Dan Davis, and Marcia Tweeten; Water/Wastewater – Chair Karl Wooldridge, Dan Davis, and A J Welch.

The 2023 mayor’s appointments are Mayor Pro-Tem Tony Mikes, Police Chief Tom Montgomery, Landfill of North Iowa Representative Andrew Faber, Winn-Worth Betco Board Member Dan Davis, Bear Creek Golf Course Representative Karl Wooldridge, YMCA Daycare Board Member Tony Mikes, and Boman Fine Arts Center Board Member Ron Holland.

The council also set its upcoming budget workshop for 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 30.

Staff reports

City Administrator Huffman informed the council that heating issues at the Boman Fine Arts Center continue to be addressed. She expressed optimism that efforts have stabilized the indoor temperature above 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Neither she nor Mayor Holland had any updates on whether replacement controls had yet been secured for the in-floor heating system there.

“We’re in the process of filing an insurance (claim) for water and smoke damage,” said Huffman, noting it apparently in the concrete at the center. “I’m told it is heated to above 50 degrees, so that’s a plus.”

Huffman said the issues can be further addressed during an upcoming building committee meeting.

Police Chief Tom Montgomery reported that a new police car could be used on patrol in the community by the end of January if a needed part is received and installed.

Water and wastewater superintendent Kevin Reicks reported that there were numerous residences in town with damage from broken water pipes during the recent subzero weather. Reicks said Winnebago Industries also had a number of leaks in its sprinkler systems. He noted there has been some additional usage on the system since the extremely cold weather.

“There could be more leaks,” he said. “We’re looking. Hopefully, there is nothing on our system.”

Electric Supervisor Duane Kuhn said there were some concerns found during the recent snow and wind storm with power lines that run across 4th Street in the vicinity of Crystal Lake Road. He noted that the department would be adding arms and insulators to help tie lines together in that area in hopes of keeping them from banging into each other. Kuhn also said the city’s holiday lights would begin being taken down on Jan. 9.