Forest City council approves 2023 budget with 46-cent tax levy decrease

Despite continued rising prices of many necessities in city government, the Forest City council approved a fiscal year budget with a reduced property tax levy for the second straight year on March 21.

In a public hearing prior to the vote, city administrator/clerk Daisy Huffman reported that the fiscal year 2023 budget includes a 46-cent levy decrease. It comes on the heels of a 16-cent per $1,000 taxable valuation decline from the prior year in the current budget.

No oral or written comments on the budget were received from the public. Huffman said that the budget includes the late addition of funds for treating and removing ash trees due to the emerald ash borer that has arrived in Forest City.

The tax levy rate on regular property is set at 16.63128 (down from 17.09540 for 2022) and the levy rate on agricultural land is 3.00375 per thousand valuation. Revenues from taxes levied on property are listed at just over $2.5 million compared to $2.44 million in the re-estimated 2022 fiscal year budget. Total expenditures came in just under $18.3 million with a $10.27 million fund balance for the start of the new fiscal year.

Budget expense increases from last fiscal year are planned for public works ($1 to $1.4 million) and capital projects ($698,500 to $1 million). Public safety, community and economic development, and general government budgets are all slated for modest decreases in expenditures.

Water tower project update

Council members unanimously approved a $251,500 contract agreement with K & W Coating, LLC of Elkader for water tower project repairs and painting. Included in the low bid is $10,000 for concrete foundation repair. Bids were received from 11 different contractors. The engineer’s estimate for the project, which could start this summer and be completed this fall, was $350,000.

All the old layers of paint will be removed. The repainting should protect the exterior of the tower located at Winnebago Industries for decades and could allow for future overcoat painting.

The council also approved a $16,766 price quote of Accu Jet in Perry to install a sewer liner on a stretch of Central Street. Water and wastewater supervisor Kevin Reicks said that Accu Jet has done good work in a number of other Iowa communities. He noted that a 6-millimeter-thick lining for an eight-inch clay tile line will address issues with tree roots, cracking and gaps in the line. He said there would no longer be any seam for tree roots to grow, which should prevent the reoccurrence of prior blockages in the line.

In other business, the council approved:

Nelson Plumbing & Heating’s $6,749 price quote add a drain lift pump to the sewer system at the city water plant.

Resolution appointing Theresa Trimble to the board of adjustment for a term running to July 1, 2024. She will fill the seat that was held by Marcia Tweeten.

Proclamation of March 30 as Iowa Honey Bee Day.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

