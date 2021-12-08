Forest City council adopts zoning ordinance, paving way for housing project

Soyland Homes and Forest City Economic Development, which has been supporting Soyland's proposed new housing project in Forest City, received the green light hoped for from the city council on Dec. 6.

Forest City council members unanimously approved the second reading of necessary zoning changes recommended by the city's planning and zoning commission, waived a third reading, and adopted a zoning ordinance. That ordinance adds regulations for building single-family home in a business-commercial zone in portions of Forest City's Rebecca A. Clark addition.

Forest City Economic Development first announced formal plans for the new housing project at the Nov. 1 city council meeting. FCED executive director Beth Bilyeu described the initiative as a project to simultaneously build five modest single-family homes.

It is an estimated $1 million project, described as a turn-key construction. The homes would be three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,025 finished square feet, plus the same sized unfinished space in the basement, and a two-stall garage.

Installed appliances would include washer and dryer, and air conditioning. Outdoor patios will be poured for each house. Basements will not be finished during construction, but easily could be finished by home buyers. It is intended to provide home sales to young families, and not rentals. With the developer having stating it is ready to begin soon, some work could start yet this year. However, next spring is the more likely timeframe for construction to commence.

The new homes would face the back of the Dollar General store and the front of the NAPA Auto Parts store. Lots for the project would come from two city lots as well three Forest City Economic Development lots. It would help provide for a need of additional housing in the city to accommodate a larger local workforce.

In other business, the council approved:

A 7 p.m. public hearing on Dec. 20 on a resolution establishing Forest City precinct and ward boundaries.

A resolution approving the transfer of properties located at 409 Secor Avenue and 246 North 8th Street to FCWF Housing LLC, and moved its adoption.

Designation of the Summit-Tribune as the official publication of record for the publication of legal notices during the 2022 calendar year.

A $32,000 FAA COVID-19 rescue grant to the Forest City Municipal Airport.

A $2,775 retainage payment to Groe Electric for the city’s completed electric meter cutover project.

