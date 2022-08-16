Forest City council adopts resolution to fill mayor vacancy by appointment

While it’s not a certainty yet, it appears that the Forest City council is prepared to appoint Ron Holland as the city’s mayor in September. Holland has been serving as mayor pro tempore following the death of the late mayor, Barney Ruiter.

On Aug. 15, council member Holland abstained from voting, but all other council members voted to adopt a resolution authorizing the publication of a notice to fill the mayor vacancy by appointment. Holland’s name has been mentioned by multiple council members during the past two meetings. Technically, per the required process, an appointee can be formally named after a Sept. 6 hearing following the notice.

City Attorney Steve Bakke has said that the law allows citizens 14 days to collect signatures and petition for a special election. The first opportunity for a special election would come on Dec. 13, well after the Nov. 8 general election. The former mayor’s term is up in 2023, which Bakke said was timely for the purpose of the election.

“If you appoint, he’ll be the mayor until a special election or the next regular election,” Bakke said at the Aug. 1 council meeting.

There could also be the matter of filling Holland’s Ward 1 council seat if he becomes the mayor.

“This council can actively recruit, citizens can actively recruit, citizens can volunteer,” said Bakke of the potential Ward I vacancy. He noted that the council will have decisions to make and citizens can have input.

“Having a mayor is pretty important,” Bakke said. “If Ron Holland takes the oath, he is mayor and officially resigns as Ward 1 councilperson. I’d stop the meeting and swear Ron in.”

With 60 days to fill the mayoral vacancy by an appointment or a special election, Bakke said that the city administrator would notify the county auditor if the 60 days passed and the city still did not have a mayor.

“If Ron is appointed on Sept. 6, he is the mayor until the next election, whether it’s a special or general election,” Bakke reiterated on Aug. 15. “You’re going to have a mayor.”

Having said he would be willing to serve as mayor at the prior meeting, Holland commented further on Aug. 15.

“I want to thank everybody for their vote of confidence,” said Holland of a possible mayoral appointment. “I couldn’t do it alone. I appreciate everybody and what you’re doing. Let’s keep up the good work.”

Higher electricity costs

Council members unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance that would implement a fuel and purchased power cost adjustment surcharge on all classifications for the Forest City Municipal Electric System. Under the current ordinance a $0.011 per kilowatt hour electric service surcharge would start in September and end on bills sent after June 30, 2023.

The most recent 3% municipal electric rate increase that went into effect on June 16 won’t be nearly enough to cover the city deficit for purchased power from Dairyland Power Cooperative, according to electric superintendent Duane Kuhn. He cited the latest true-up costs of $739,000 for fuel and purchased power and said the deficit will likely be even higher than was thought at the Aug. 1 council meeting. At that meeting, he cited $510,000 already owed and said it would likely be over $1 million for the year-end true-up.

“It keeps increasing higher than what we needed it to be,” Kuhn said. “We may need to increase it to a penny and a half.”

The currently proposed surcharge could result in a typical-use bill increase of about $6.60 for 600 kilowatt hours of usage.

In other business, the council approved:

Request to remove a tree in city right-of-way at the intersection of Winnebago Way and John K. Hanson Drive. The street department will remove the tree.

Hire of Brandy Althof as custodian ($15.71 per hour) for Forest City’s City Hall, Library, Parks, Recreation, and Police Departments.