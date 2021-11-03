Forest City contracts with WHKS for preliminary study at failing bridge site

The Forest City Council learned on Nov. 1 that it has an issue that requires immediate attention with one of the bridges inspected recently at the Bear Creek Golf Course.

Engineer Jaremy Kotta of WHKS advised council members that the suspect bridge site should undergo a preliminary hydrologic/hydraulic engineering study. The council unanimously approved contracting with WHKS to undertake the study in hopes of addressing the issue before the golf course reopens next spring.

In the inspection report for 11 bridges there, including the Pammel Park and John Hanson Bridges, bridge number 7 located on the pedestrian trail near hole 11, was found to have serious and potentially dangerous deficiencies.

“It’s as bad as I’ve seen in 20 years,” Kotta said. “With the shape it is in, I don’t think repairs would make any sense.”

He recommended replacement, possibly with a large corrugated metal pipe/culvert, saying the study could help determine how big of an opening(s) would be needed to allow creek bed water flow through a structure there.

“At some point, something will collapse,” Kotta said.

Council member Ron Holland asked about the city possibly using an available CMP. Kotta said that hydrologic/hydraulic modeling would first be necessary to provide information to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources “to prove it will not make the water situation worse."

His inspection reported noted that steel beams on the bridge have yielded, there is severe undermining under an approach, and there is a complete section loss in the east abutment near the water line. He concluded that completely exposed rebar is holding the east abutment in place. Also, the east bridge approach is pulling away from bridge.

Kotta said the IDNR process can take six months or more and urged city officials to push for the agency to be responsive given time constraints. He said a bridge replacement could potentially be done in the spring before the course opens.

Other bridges only had much more minor issues with approaches and some undermining from water. The main structure of the popular swinging bridge at Pammel Park was found to “be in really good condition,” according to Kotta.

He said that some planks are weathered and/or broken in places and recommended replacing them. He also noted that the swinging bridge north ramp does not have a railing and there is a potential tripping hazard.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

