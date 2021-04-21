Forest City Congregational church celebrates storied 150-year history

Something special started 150 years ago.

Dennis Hudson of First Congregational Church in Forest City was named current pastor just this February. But he knows everyone associated with the church places significance on its 1871 founding and storied history.

The church celebrates its 150 years on April 30-May 2.

“A tremendous amount of work has gone into it,” said Hudson, who began serving as church interim pastor in December 2019. “We’ve been making plans for almost a year. It’s a really big thing here. We have a great group of people. We are still preaching the original Gospel message of Jesus Christ and people are getting saved.”

A 6 p.m. ice cream social on April 30 will feature a horse and buggy from the 1800s with Hudson serving as a circuit preacher. The church’s famous ham ball dinner is planned for 6 p.m. on May 1, followed by the play “Kitchen Kackles,” written by Christa Cosgriff.

Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m. on May 2, followed by a salad luncheon. The church basement has a display of 150 years of its history, including music, photos, and scrapbooks for all to enjoy.