Forest City Middle and High School computer science classes have been starting each class day with a one-minute ABC News video clip called "Tech Bytes." The videos cover current events dealing with technology. It has become an eagerly awaited part of their day for the students.

"The videos lead to great discussions with students about advancements in current technology, digital citizenship, and adaptive technologies," computer science teacher Ryan Friederich said.

Effective this school year, Iowa school districts are required to offer Computer Science curriculum. These quick videos support two of Iowa's computer science standards:

2-IC-20 - Compare tradeoffs associated with computing technologies that affect people's everyday activities and career options.

2-IC-21 - Discuss issues of bias and accessibility in the design of existing technologies.

The ABC News Tech Bytes segment features various hosts; however, there is one host, Andrew Dymburt, who is more frequent than others. He ends each of his segments with a dad joke, which the students particularly love.

Friederich's sixth-grade class decided to send Dymburt a tweet and he responded to the class... with a computer science dad joke.

On behalf of the students, Friederich had sent him the following message: “Sixth grade computer science class in Forest City, Iowa, starts each day with ABC Tech Bytes. Massive cheers each time “dad joke guy” shows up to read the news. You could say they are ‘chomping at the bit’ to hear your Tech Byte jokes.”

Dymburt replied, saying “this is amazing! I’m always phishing for laughs!”