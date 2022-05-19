Forest City Community Schools celebrated district's new retirees on May 18

The Forest City Community School District and Forest City Education Association celebrated the district’s 2022 retirees during a special program on May 18 at the elementary school.

Eight departing school district employees were recognized and thanked for their services to the schools, students, and community.

“On behalf of the board and administration, thank you for all the time you’ve given to this community, especially our students,” Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said. “We wish you all the best in your future endeavors.”

Maintenance director Dan Millard introduced maintenance department retirees Inga Nelson as well as Willie Parks, who served on the district’s maintenance team for 26 years.

FCHS media assistant and print and copy center staffer Cathy Burke, with 31 years of work experience in her field, was described as someone who worked tirelessly behind the scenes and often stayed late. Lehmann said she was always a “dedicated professional.”

FCMS Principal Zach Dillavou honored middle school retirees Jean Pins and Kelly Parks. As a fifth grade teacher in Forest City since the mid-1990s, Pins was a self-described “Mom” to so many students.

“At some point it changed from ‘Mom’ to “Grandma,’ so it must be time to retire,” Dillavou quipped. Pins and her husband, Marty, are looking forward to taking a trip to Vermont following her retirement.

The departing sixth grade social studies teacher, Parks, expressed that what she enjoyed most about education was “watching kids think” because there is a lot to be learned from their “fresh ideas.” With the district since 1995, Parks teaching experience also including keyboarding back in the day and financial literacy, among other subjects.

“Congratulations to both Kelly and Willie (Parks) on retirement,” Dillavou said.

FCES Principal Brad Jones recognized the three elementary school retirees, who are Amy Grunhovd, Michelle Bunger, and Mike VanOort.

“It says a lot about our district, that people want to stay here as long as they do,” Jones said. “Amy Grunhovd has been here 38 years and her daughter (Ivy Leach) is taking over her (Kindergarten) class. We’re really excited to have that happen.”

“In my 38 years, I’ve seen so many changes in education,” Grunhovd said. “I’ve worked with four superintendents, five principals, and four secretaries, which we all know run the building. The district has been a leader in education throughout my career. We owe it to our students to continue to work to provide the best education possible. A part of me will always be a teacher, even though I’m not in the classroom.”

Principal Jones said that departing second grade teacher Bunger found the good in every student. She often had kids contacting her years later and thanking her for being their teacher. She is looking forward to having expected twin grandchildren soon. She share that taking time to talk with students and build relationships with them is key to helping them grow and prosper.

“Thank you so much,” Jones said to Bunger. “You have a kind heart and also do a lot of good things outside this building.”

Before teaching, Bunger taught special education students. She said she also greatly enjoyed being a general classroom teacher.

“My intentions were never to stay in special education all the years I did,” she said.

VanOort served more than 30 years and was the technology integration director. Principal Jones said one of his most rewarding experiences was being a part of the tech team that transitioned the district to a leader in technology.

“He’s definitely a good cop,” Jones said. “He does a great job with little kids. He has a caring heart.”

Jones also said that VanOort is a personal friend with whom he will stay in contact. He said he appreciated working with him.

Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.

