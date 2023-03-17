On March 17, the Forest City Community School District announced the appointments of Mike Johnson and Patti Strukel as co-head softball coaches and Tom Clarey as head football coach.

Strukel and Johnson both served as volunteer softball coaches during Forest City’s 2022 softball season. Strukel is also a Forest City assistant girls' basketball coach. She was head girls' basketball coach for the Fairmont, Minnesota, school district for 10 years and held various track and volleyball coaching positions there. Strukel earned several accolades as a softball player at the University of Minnesota-Morris, including being named an NAIA Academic All-American in 1996. She taught high school social studies prior to her current position as an assistant professor in the education department at Waldorf University.

Johnson has coached several AAU girls’ basketball teams since 2017. He played baseball at Waldorf and earned Academic All-Region honors. He is a Forest City graduate and was a multisport athlete with accolades in baseball, basketball and football. Professionally, Johnson works for RBC Wealth Management as a commissions manager.

Strukel and Johnson said they are looking forward to their new roles as co-head softball coaches. They collectively shared, “We want each season to be a rewarding experience in terms of both personal and skill development for our student-athletes. We want to be competitive by being effective on defense and aggressive on offense. We are grateful for the dedication that Coach Uhlenhopp showed to the program in his years and wish him well at Waldorf. Summer athletic programs present unique challenges, especially in an era of athletes having so many opportunities, but we look forward to providing a place where the young ladies of Forest City High School can improve and excel together.”

Clarey, a Forest City High School physical education teacher and study skills instructor, has served as an assistant football coach for the Indians since 2016. He has also coached 7th-grade football, middle school boys and girls track and high school archery during his time in the district. Clarey played football at Northwestern College and was also a student football coach while earning his education degree.

“I’m grateful for Coach Moore’s guidance for the last seven years and thankful for the opportunity to now lead this program in such a supportive community," Clarey said. "I’m looking forward to connecting our team with the community and with the younger generation of football players. I want to develop great football players, but most importantly great football players with great character on and off the field. I’m honored and excited to begin.”

“We are very fortunate to have all three of these coaches in our district," Forest City Athletic Director Chad Moore said. "They bring a wealth of coaching experience to the softball and football programs and we look forward to having them work with our student-athletes.”