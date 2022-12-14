Forest City Community School District investigates athletic hall of fame

During its Dec. 12 reorganization meeting, Forest City school board members unanimously approved FCHS Assistant Principal and Activities Director Chad Moore’s request to work toward the district adding an athletic hall of fame recognition program. It would be intended to begin in the 2023-24 school year.

“This is not the final decision,” Superintendent Lehmann said. “What we’re asking for tonight is the ability to move forward with the proposal.”

“As I look at it, it is about the community – the ones who come to the games,” President Gary Ludwig said. “I think it is something we need here. We could tie it back to the (Forest City) Education Foundation.”

Moore said the school board actually received an initial proposal on the concept more than 10 years ago. It would honor former athletes, coaches, and contributors to Forest City’s athletic programs. Moore said that proposal could provide a starting point for a selection committee comprised of the school’s athletic director, two head coaches, one school board member, one sports booster, and one parent or community member.

“It’s about pride in our history,” Moore said. “It could bridge that gap between what we’ve had in the past and what we’ll have in the future. As a parent, I’ve seen the importance of goal-setting and having role models.”

Moore noted some other schools that have a similar program, including Garner, Osage, Webster City, and Emmetsburg. He acknowledged it is no small undertaking that would entail commitment.

“We can get feedback on what worked and what didn’t from other schools,” Moore said. “This is something we’ll never want to end. We’ll want it to go on and be there forever.”

The timeframe for such a program is not yet established, but Moore noted some possibilities.

“Homecoming is kind of a natural fit,” he said. “If you look at the college model, that’s when a lot of the colleges do their inductions.”

Reorganization meeting

The board began its reorganization meeting by re-electing Gary Ludwig as president, Keila Buffington as vice president, and Sara Meinders as secretary/treasurer. Meinders read the oaths of office for the new board officers.

Board members discussed and accepted committee assignments for 2023. The following board members were elected to the 2023 school board committees: Support staff salary and benefits – Kim Severson and David Reese; Administrative salary and benefits – Gary Ludwig and Eric Kingland; Calendar committee – Kim Severson and Eric Kingland; District advisory board – David Reese and Beth Clouse; Hall of Fame committee – Gary Ludwig and Beth Clouse; Fundraising – Troy Thompson; IASB legislative contact – Troy Thompson; Wellness committee – Beth Clouse; County Compensation Board – David Reese (Hancock), Troy Thompson (Winnebago), Kim Severson (Worth); Boman Fine Arts Center – Troy Thompson.

After holding a public hearing in which no public comments were received, the board approved the 2023-24 school calendar. Board Secretary Meinders noted that no written comments or objections were received.

According to the new calendar, the first day of school will be Aug. 23, 2023, with the final day currently scheduled to be May 24, 2024. Up to five electronic-learning days would be used with any remaining snow days added to the end of the school year, if needed. Superintendent Darwin Lehmann noted that the school district also has the option to extend the school day to recoup hours lost.

“We have a lot more ability to deal with the unforeseen as an hours-based school,” said Lehmann, noting that only a handful of Iowa schools are still on a day schedule. There are currently 178 days for those schools and 1,080 hours for other schools, according to Lehmann. He said he appreciated the work of the calendar committee and the board’s approval.

“It also allows families, over the holidays, to make plans for travel,” Lehmann said.

Board Member Troy Thompson voiced optimism about the district’s upcoming transition to the semester schedule in 2023-24.

“I anticipate the semester change in the high school is going to be pretty effortless,” Thompson said.

The board approved a business manager sharing agreement with the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School district for limited services of Sara Meinders. Since she has begun assisting G-H-V’s business manager with financial records, the agreement was drafted. Meinders could wind up lending her support to G-H-V about one day per month for a year.

“She needs some guidance as to what to do,” Meinders said. “Their auditors are not willing to help with that. They asked if I would just come in and help review some things.” The agreement is for a year, but it is not entirely clear how long Meinders’ assistance will be needed.

In other business, board members approved:

28E agreements with Waldorf Acquisition, LLC for the Tennis Court Association, shared athletic facilities and Forest City Performing Arts Center (Boman Fine Arts Center). They are related to Waldorf University’s recent change of ownership.

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association as the district’s internet provider and associated Erate Category 1 funding.

Aercor as the provider for access points and battery back-ups for purchase with Erate Category 2 infrastructure funding.

Modified supplemental funding of $391,184, which requires a local match of $130,395 for a total of $521,579, for the 2023-24 at-risk and dropout prevention program.

Regular meeting

In its regular meeting that preceded the organizational meeting, the board heard administrative reports and approved employee contracts, contract adjustments, and resignations.

Middle School Principal Zach Dillavou discussed the mentor/mentee program for beginning teachers (years 1-2), which he began overseeing this fall.

“It’s been great for me and something I really enjoy doing,” he said. “I met with new teachers one time a month. We told them ‘We want you to be happy and confident. When you’re happy and confident, good things are going to happen.’”

He noted that good routines and relationships result in less class management and other issues. This year’s program began with mentor/mentee logs serving as goal sheets with an observation schedule established. Included was ample opportunities for the educators to reflect on personal beliefs pertaining to a wide range of education topics as well as class management and student engagement. It progressed to a class management focus in October, involving student engagement strategies and exit ideas.

Dillavou said initial topics will be revisited again in January and at the end of the school year. In addition to books and articles shared with the new teachers, he cited the importance of providing them with peer observation opportunities.

“We’ll give them opportunities to see how good teachers handle things,” he said. “That’s probably a lot more meaningful than something we can hand them on paper.”

The board approved the employee contracts of incoming Middle School Principal Sarah Leichsenring, beginning on July 1, 2023, as well as Patti Strukel and Mike Johnson as co-head and co-assistant softball coaches. It also approved an employee contract adjustment with a wage increase for Angel Clarey, who attained paraprofessional certification.

Employee resignations were accepted from Paraprofessionals Breanne Johnson and Kathy Hanna, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year.