Forest City community celebrated those who served on Veteran's Day Nov. 11

In the words of guest speaker Joan Platz, military veterans on Nov. 11 were “celebrated with Thanksgiving to thank veterans for all that they did.” The Forest City Community School District hosted the event at the Boman Fine Arts Center.

“This is a continuation of the annual partnership we have with veterans and our community,” Forest City Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said. “We are glad to be a part of that. This is a time to be thankful!”

Lehmann asked veterans, their spouses, and their family members to stand and be recognized. A vast majority stood.

“Take a look at that crowd,” said Lehmann to a packed auditorium that seats more than 600 people. “That speaks volumes for Forest City.”

Forest City American Legion Post Commander Veronica Maas led the command to advance colors and the pledge of allegiance as well as the command to dismiss colors. Post Chaplain John Arnold provided the invocation.

Born and raised in Lake Mills, Platz received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy’s 2nd class to include women. She served as a U.S. Navy helicopter pilot for 27 years. He tours of duty included being a flight Instructor; staff of the chief of naval operations, commanding officer HC-4 (helicopter squadron, Sigonella, Sicily) and commanding officer NAS Whiting Field. She graduated from U.S. Naval Academy, Troy State University, Air War College, U.S. Naval War College and Maxwell School (Syracuse University) of National Security Studies Fellowship.

After Navy retirement, she and her husband, Tim, operated TP Carpentry, LLC in Pace, Forida. Practicing for retirement, they traveled in their RV, visiting their son, who is currently serving in the U.S. Marine Corps and Frank Lloyd Wright buildings across the country. During their travels, they fell in love with the Sam and Cornie Schneider home, in Rock Glen. Moving to Mason City full-time, in 2018, saving the home from the perpetual flood waters and completing a historically sensitive renovation became their passion.

Joan volunteered with Wright on the Park, is a Rock Crest/Rock Glen Walking Tour Docent, and is a member of the Mason City Airport Commission. She continues to lead the U.S. Naval Academy Admissions team in northwest Florida.

In welcoming her, Superintendent Lehmann said her favorite way to be introduced is as Brian’s mom.

“On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month an armistice was declared in World War I,” Platz said. “It was to stop the fighting and start the peace process. World War I was the war to end all wars… Sadly, it was not the war to end all wars.”

She noted how Congress declared it a day to be celebrated with thanksgiving before the day was later changed to Veterans Day in recognition of willingness to serve and sacrifice for the good of the country. Platz told about being thanked by people after she became a helicopter pilot, and thinking the thanks should go to the veterans.

“It became clear to me how lucky I was to be an American with our rights and our privileges,” she said about her service and she later became a veteran herself. “When my son said he was going to become a Marine, to be an infantry officer, suddenly Veterans Day took on a whole new meaning.”

“We ask God to protect all who serve and protect our families,” Platz said. “May God protect our veterans and may God bless the United States of America.”

The Forest City High School Chamber Choir, directed by Annika Andrews, sang the “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” The FCHS Concert Band, directed by Griffin Meadors, played “Armed Forces Salute” as well as songs of the Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Air Force, and Navy while veterans of each military branch stood during songs.

High school students Hannah Lunning and Joshua Rakoto performed Taps.