Forest City Civic Auditorium shines bright on hoops' opening night

The excitement was palpable at Forest City’s new-look Civic Auditorium on the evening of Jan. 4.
It was opening night of the Forest City Park and Recreation Department’s far-reaching youth basketball league for boys. Despite all possible safety precautions to limit virus spread, the COVID-19 pandemic was not foremost on people’s minds.
Basketball was front and center.
Nineteen teams are participating in this year’s instructional league and many of them travel from well outside of Forest City, including teams from Lake Mills, Mason City, Britt, Clear Lake, Belmond, Klemme, and Buffalo Center and surrounding areas. Programs Director Brett Geelan noted that additional out-of-town teams were turned away after seeking to join the league after the sign-up deadline.
“I can’t tell you how many parents have said that they are so glad we are having this league,” said director Sue Edmondson. “Kids want to be with their friends and be active and have something to do. Especially some of the kids from other towns who just can’t wait to get their shoes on when they get here. They are all good kids, they are very excited to play, there have been no problems, and it’s such a positive thing.”
All players bring a change of shoes to protect the newly refinished floor of the formerly dimly lit classic wood gymnasium floor. The same applies for many members of the community who come to walk there during the winter.
The floor was restored in September after a new scoreboard was added in March and new lights were installed in the prior year. In addition, Geelan has been doing a lot of painting throughout the auditorium, which has a new shine to it that is not just from the many exciting activities occurring there.
“Brett was really able to get a lot of painting done here during the period of inactivity (due to COVID-19),” said Edmondson. “Now, we’re doing everything we can to protect everyone, including taping off every other row of bleachers and social distancing as much as possible.”
Everyone wears masks, except players on the court during games. This includes scorekeepers and scoreboard operators, referees who have COVID-safe electronic whistles and fans, which are only immediate family members of players as required under the most recent Governor’s proclamation. Families are socially distanced from one other in the stands. Edmondson noted that many players wear masks on the bench and even during warm-ups.
Geelan said that players are asked to bring their own water bottles and to not share them and not to participate if they have not been feeling well in any way or may have been exposed. In addition, all water fountains have been taken out of use and anyone with notification/contract tracing concerns for exposure from their school is not to participate.
“We have plenty of hand sanitizer and masks for everybody,” said Geelan. “We are prepared because there could be some quarantine and contract tracing.”
The boys’ league continues through at least Feb. 11, with games scheduled on Monday and Thursday nights weekly. Makeup dates will be available the following week in February, but will not extend to March.
Geelan said a lot was learned during the recent girls’ youth league in November and December when cases of the virus were spiking. Only 12 teams in sixth through eighth grades participated, and no fourth and fifth grade games were held as in prior years.
A number of the girls’ teams had to quarantine and some games were rescheduled with nearly the full schedule still being played by Dec. 21.
Edmondson noted that the popular youth basketball leagues have been going for at least 10 years now. She said it has been an education and teaching tool for young basketball players since its conception, noting that referees will even stop play to explain various things to players and help them learn and understand the sport.
She also expressed hope of holding the popular Forest City Alumni Basketball Tournament during the second week in April this year after COVID-19 forced its cancellation last year. A makeup date for the Alumni Tournament would be in early August, she added.
“I don’t think a lot of people know what all goes on here,” said Edmondson. “Around these games and on other nights during the week in November through January, other teams come in here and practice and we have a lot of community walkers. This is a really busy place. We like the building to be used. That’s what it is for. Brett and I don’t mind keeping it ready, clean and open.”
