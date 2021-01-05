Forest City Civic Auditorium shines bright on hoops' opening night

The boys’ league continues through at least Feb. 11, with games scheduled on Monday and Thursday nights weekly. Makeup dates will be available the following week in February, but will not extend to March.

Geelan said a lot was learned during the recent girls’ youth league in November and December when cases of the virus were spiking. Only 12 teams in sixth through eighth grades participated, and no fourth and fifth grade games were held as in prior years.

A number of the girls’ teams had to quarantine and some games were rescheduled with nearly the full schedule still being played by Dec. 21.

Edmondson noted that the popular youth basketball leagues have been going for at least 10 years now. She said it has been an education and teaching tool for young basketball players since its conception, noting that referees will even stop play to explain various things to players and help them learn and understand the sport.

She also expressed hope of holding the popular Forest City Alumni Basketball Tournament during the second week in April this year after COVID-19 forced its cancellation last year. A makeup date for the Alumni Tournament would be in early August, she added.

“I don’t think a lot of people know what all goes on here,” said Edmondson. “Around these games and on other nights during the week in November through January, other teams come in here and practice and we have a lot of community walkers. This is a really busy place. We like the building to be used. That’s what it is for. Brett and I don’t mind keeping it ready, clean and open.”

