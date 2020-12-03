Forest City Christmas Cruise ready to roll

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce is rolling with the COVID-19 punches.

The Chamber has provided additional details about Forest City's innovative Christmas Cruise event scheduled for Dec. 12 from 4-5 p.m.

Without traditional Christmas activities this year due to COVID-19 concerns, the public can still drive through downtown Forest City during the hour to enjoy Christmas decorations on the storefronts and other vehicles.

Local non-profit organizations may place donation buckets on downtown street corners of the cruise route as well.

Participants in the cruise are invited to decorate their vehicles for the cruise and enter the contest for Best Decorated Vehicle. Vehicle registration will be held at the Chamber parking lot from 3:30-4 p.m. on Dec. 12.

Three winners will be chosen and announced live at the event and on the Forest City Chamber’s Facebook page after 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. Prize amounts will be $200 for first place, $150 for for second place and $50 for third place.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be seated on Clark Street for children to wave and exchange greetings with them from their vehicles. Children with letters to Santa can wave them for an elf who will collect the letters and ensure safe delivery to Santa.