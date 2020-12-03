Forest City Christmas Cruise ready to roll

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce is rolling with the COVID-19 punches.
The Chamber has provided additional details about Forest City's innovative Christmas Cruise event scheduled for Dec. 12 from 4-5 p.m.
Without traditional Christmas activities this year due to COVID-19 concerns, the public can still drive through downtown Forest City during the hour to enjoy Christmas decorations on the storefronts and other vehicles.
Local non-profit organizations may place donation buckets on downtown street corners of the cruise route as well.
Participants in the cruise are invited to decorate their vehicles for the cruise and enter the contest for Best Decorated Vehicle. Vehicle registration will be held at the Chamber parking lot from 3:30-4 p.m. on Dec. 12.
Three winners will be chosen and announced live at the event and on the Forest City Chamber’s Facebook page after 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. Prize amounts will be $200 for first place, $150 for for second place and $50 for third place.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be seated on Clark Street for children to wave and exchange greetings with them from their vehicles. Children with letters to Santa can wave them for an elf who will collect the letters and ensure safe delivery to Santa.
Additionally, there will be a best decorated business contest for all Forest City businesses, which are invited to decorate their windows and storefronts. Submit a picture of your storefront decorations to chamberdesk@forestcityia.com by the end of the day on Dec. 6.
Photos submitted by local businesses will be posted on Facebook for the public to vote. Voting will end at 5 p.m. on Dec. 12. One Facebook like on the photo equals one vote. The top three businesses with the most likes will win.
First place will win $300, second place $200 and third place $100. Winners will be announced on Dec. 13 after 5 p.m. on the Forest City Chamber’s Facebook page.
Chamber director Norma Hertzer said that Forest City has some strong holiday promotions this year despite COVID-19, including the Forest City Wish Book event that is under way for children and adults to select gifts they may need this Christmas.
"I think many people can tend to forget what we have in Forest City," said Hertzer. "It is a good reminder of the products and services that are available here. We hope it also stimulates local shopping and online purchases."
She noted that these are safe and fitting activities for ending the calendar year on a positive note, which should leave everyone feeling good despite the many challenges faced during 2020.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.
